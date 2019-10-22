Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Final Trailer Released

Finally, Lucasfilm has pulled back the curtain of the final film in the Skywalker Saga and now we have our best look yet at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. During tonight’s broadcast of Monday Night Football on ESPN, the final trailer for the new film has finally been released, containing new looks at Rey’s struggle against the Dark Side, Kylo Ren’s crusade against the Resistance, as well as new looks at some of the mysterious characters joining the fight against the First Order. And, perhaps most exciting, is that we received more details about Emperor Palpatine’s return.

As with every Star Wars movie, the rabid fan base has scrutinized every single detail about The Rise of Skywalker and what it means for the overall saga as it wraps up. And while some people might be confused about the decision to bring back the Emperor after he was seemingly killed in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, director J.J. Abrams explained his reasoning for the evil overlord’s return.

“Some people feel like we shouldn’t revisit the idea of Palpatine, and I completely understand that,” Abrams says in an interview with Empire Magazine. “But if you’re looking at the nine films as one story, I don’t know many books where the last few chapters have nothing to do with those that have come before. If you look at the first eight films, all the set-ups of what we’re in IX are there in plain view.”

Abrams understands the expectations placed on him in wrapping up the Star Wars saga, but he’s still seizing the opportunity and trying not to buckle under the pressure.

“It’s been a gift to work with these people again. To get to deal with these characters again. I didn’t think that was going to happen for me… This ending, which is such an important thing for all of us, by far, has been the most challenging thing I’ve ever worked on,” Abrams said.

Even though the fan base can be intense, Abrams made it clear that their active involvement in the Star Wars community is a blessing and not a curse.

“You just have to be grateful for them, because you don’t want to be working on something no-one cares about,” Abrams answered. “And you have to understand that they’ve got their opinions and, of course, you have to value them. You’re never going to please everyone, you have to know that going in, and just do the best you can. I’m nothing but thankful as someone who considers myself a fan. I can’t wait for them to see the film.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.