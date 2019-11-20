Star Wars Unleashes Dozens of Twitter Emojis for The Rise of Skywalker, Including “Maclunkey”

In the tradition of a number of major big-screen events, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has earned a number of a Twitter emojis that appear with specific hashtags. With the new film set to conclude the entire narrative of the Skywalker Saga, which kicked off in 1977 with Star Wars: A New Hope, the emojis don’t only honor the upcoming film, but also dozens of characters from the entire span of the franchise. One of the more surprising emojis appears when using the hashtag #Maclunkey, which is the word Greedo now says in A New Hope before he is killed by Han Solo.

Fans continue to discover hashtags, with the current list of discovered emojis being as follows:

While this list is expansive, we won’t be surprised to discover even more emojis in the weeks ahead of the release of The Rise of Skywalker.

The most surprising emoji on the list comes from posting #Maclunkey, as the term only debuted last week and has been met with confused reactions by fans.

Last week, Disney+ launched, which marked the original trilogy’s debut on a subscription streaming service. When fans revisited A New Hope, they noticed that the infamous meeting between Han Solo and Greedo had been edited yet again, after having undergone a number of edits over the past two decades.

In the original 1977 film, Solo blasted Greedo without warning, preventing the bounty hunter from capturing the smuggler. When the Special Edition of the trilogy was released in theaters in 1997, George Lucas tweaked the scene to make Solo look less ruthless, adding a blaster shot from Greedo ahead of Solo’s attack, making it look like he defended himself. To some fans, this was a major tweak that fundamentally altered Solo as a character.

When the trilogy landed on Blu-ray in 2011, the scene was tweaked again, making it appear as though Solo and Greedo fired at the same moment.

The version of the film currently streaming on Disney+ also sees the characters firing at the same time, though the Rodian first says a word that sounds like “maclunkey,” with no caption translating this remark. Fans were perplexed by the sequence, with Disney confirming this was an addition made by Lucas before Disney purchased Lucasfilm, yet still leaves fans to wonder the true meaning of the phrase.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.

