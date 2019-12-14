Star Wars: The View Host Asking Lupita Nyong’o About Hair and Makeup as Maz Kanata Goes Viral

The media blitz has begun for Disney’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and that blitz included a stop at ABC’s The View for star Lupita Nyong’o. Nyong’o will reprise her role as Maz Kanata in the film, and so host Sunny Hostin saw a chance to try and get some details about the heavily anticipated movie. Unfortunately, Nyong’o was guarding those details quite well, but during the conversation co-host, Abby Huntsman asked Nyong’o a question about her hair and makeup as Maz that has gone viral on social media.

At one point they showed an image of Maz on the screen, and that’s when Huntsman asked: “how long does hair and makeup take for that?” First Hostin responded saying “That’s CGI”, followed by Nyongo’s response, who also said “That’s CGI”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nyong’o then added “It’s actually not CGI, it’s animatronics, it’s not actually me. I voice the character.”

Abby: “How long did hair and makeup take?” Lupita: “That’s CGI.” pic.twitter.com/9F9yIoG78F — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) December 12, 2019

The moment has become viral on social media, with some pointing out that the question was actually asked twice before Nyong’o answered, while others point out Lupita’s expression after the question.

You can check it out above. You can also check out the full interview in the video above.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Carrie Fisher, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels, Jimmy Vee, Dave Chapman, Brian Herring, Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Dominic Monaghan, and Greg Grunberg. You can check out the official description below.

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.