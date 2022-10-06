Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Arc Commander Havoc Figure Launches at NYCC Collector Con

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro just finished launching a huge wave of Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection figures during Pulse Con 2022, but they needed to keep some figures in reserve for NYCC 2022 / Walmart's latest Collector Con event, which takes place on October 6th and 7th. We already knew that a couple of Andor Black Series figures will launch during Collector Con, and we now know that they will be joined by this Vintage Collection Arc Commander Havoc figure which is inspired by the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.

The Vintage Collection Arc Commander Havoc figure will be available to pre-order starting today October 6th at 7am PT / 10am ET here at Walmart for $16.99. At that time same time you'll also be able to pre-order the figures listed below. Note that these links won't be live until after the launch time, and additional Hasbro Star Wars figures could be part of the reveals.

The Black Series Cassian Andor (Aldhani Mission) Figure / $27.99 – Pre-order at Walmart

The Black Series Imperial Officer (Dark Times) Figure / $27.99 – Pre-order at Walmart

Star Wars The Black Series Wookiee (Halloween Edition) Action Figure / $27.99 – Pre-order at Walmart

"Fans can celebrate the 20th anniversary of STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS AND the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ARC COMMANDER HAVOC figure. This ARC Commander Havoc action figure is inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS animated series. Clone Trooper Havoc proved himself as a soldier and was rewarded with a promotion to ARC trooper. He served in Rancor Battalion with Commander Colt and oversaw clone cadets' training on the world Kamino. The figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, including a special 20th Anniversary logo, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories including a removable helmet."

