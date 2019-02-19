‘Star Wars’ The Vintage Collection Skiff Guard Pack and Gamorrean Guard Figure Are Live

Hasbro has unveiled a lot of Star Wars toys at New York Toy Fair 2019, and several awesome Return of the Jedi items already available to pre-order – including The Vintage Collection Skiff Guard 3-Pack and The Vintage Collection Gamorrean Guard figure.

The Star Wars The Vintage Collection Skiff Guard 3-Pack is available to pre-order right here for $39.99 with shipping slated for July. The set contains Jabba’s thugs Vizam, Brock Starsher, and the action figure debut of Vedain. The Gamorrean Guard figure is available to pre-order here for $14.99 with shipping slated for May.

Now, if you go with the Skiff Guard 3-Pack, you’ll definitely want to grab Hasbro’s Tatooine Skiff vehicle. The first wave of pre-orders from Hasbro have already sold out, but odds are you will get a second chance via Entertainment Earth in the coming days. UPDATE: It’s live! The official description reads:

“From the comfort of his barge on Tatooine, Jabba the Hutt orders his men to make Luke Skywalker walk the plank of the Desert Skiff. Waiting below Luke is the mouth of the toothy desert monster, the Sarlacc. On board the skiff with Jabba’s cronies and Skywalker are a few of the Jedi’s trusted allies. Battle commences and Luke, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian attempt to fight off the Hutt Crime Syndicate and make their escape. With this Star Wars The Vintage Collection Tatooine Skiff, the stage is set for fans to recreate this classic Return of the Jedi battle and imagine new adventures.”

“This ultra-detailed Star Wars The Vintage Collection Jabba’s Tatooine Skiff Vehicle features movie-inspired design, adjustable and removable parts, and sturdy, clear display stand. Scaled to fit multiple 3.75-inch-scale action figures (each sold separately), the skiff makes an ideal addition or beginning to any Star Wars toy collection.”

Needless to say, a few Gamorrean Guard figures woud pair nicely with The Vintage Collection Jabba’s Palace Playset, which should hit Walmart sometime in the Spring.

On a related note, Hasbro has also launched the latest wave of 6-inch figures in their Star Wars The Black Series lineup, and it includes the badass Jedi known as Mace Windu!

The figure utilizes Hasbro’s Photo Real technology, so you’re getting a pretty fantastic likeness of Samuel L. Jackson here. The Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany) and Vice Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern) figures are also pretty impressive for this reason. Rounding out the lineup we have Padme Amidala, Battle Droid, and Han Solo (Mimban Mud Trooper version).

You can pre-order all of the new Star Wars The Black Series figures individually right here with shipping slated for April. Inside that link you’ll also find a collector’s case that includes all of the figures (plus a bonus Padme Amidala and Battle Droid) and ships for free.

