Star Wars Toy Shipments Down From ‘The Force Awakens’

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently crushing in theaters, but its dominance in the toy aisle isn’t as impressive.

At least compared to Disney‘s admittedly high bar. According to data company Panjiva, which tracks the giant shipping contains that hit U.S. ports, 6,587 such containers holding Star Wars items came into the U.S. in the 7 months leading up to The Last Jedi. That’s an impressive number, but that is down 47% from the seven months leading up to Rogue One (via THR).

It’s also down 56% from the seven months leading up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but to be fair no movie, even a Star Wars film, is likely to equal those lofty numbers again.

After the shipments land in the U.S., they are distributed to stores like Walmart, Amazon.com, and Toys R Us. Panjiva research analyst Chris Rogers actually identifies that last store as one of the issues with the drop. Toys R Us recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and as a direct result, they have ordered less product this season as they look to restructure. A retailer that size shrinking orders will have an effect on anyone, even Star Wars.

Rogers also identifies the market as a factor, saying that retailers are trying to get a sense of “what the steady state” of Star Wars is. The Force Awakens isn’t exactly an accurate barometer, as the series was just returning after a long hiatus.

The consumer products and interactive media division isn’t a critical piece for Disney, but that doesn’t mean they don’t want to fix the issue and get some positive momentum. That division reported operating income of $373 million, which was a 12% decline. Much of that can be credited to the disappointing sales of Cars 3 toys, but you don’t want to follow that up with a fumble of one of your biggest properties either.

There is good news though, as the Star Wars Lego empire seems to be continuing its dominance. They’ve shipped just as much Star Wars product as last year, and continue to be something that appeals both to collectors and kids.

Don’t expect Star Wars: The Last Jedi toys to go anywhere anytime soon, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Disney make some adjustments to reverse the downward trend.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

