Star Wars TVC Jedi Academy Luke Skywalker, Black Series Krrsantan, and More Mando Mania Week 6 Reveals
Disney and Lucasfilm have revealed the latest reveals for week 6 of the Mando Mania merch events that are tied to new episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+. Once again, Hasbro's installments are focused on The Book of Boba Fett series with The Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker (Jedi Academy) and a Black Series Krrsantan. They've also a new interactive Grogu toy for kids.
Everything you need to know about these new Mando Mania releases can be found below. Just keep in mind that pre-order links won't be available until April 5th at 10am PT, 1pm ET at their respective retailers. If you choose Entertainment Earth, note that US shipping is free on orders $59+ with an automatic 10% discount on in-stock items using our exclusive link.
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER (JEDI ACADEMY) – $16.99: Jedi Master Luke Skywalker trains Grogu in the ways of the Force. Includes lightsaber hilt and full lightsaber accessories. Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES KRRSANTAN – ($33.99): Krrsantan is a towering Wookiee and former gladiator that became one of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy. His Black Series figure includes a blaster accessory. Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
STAR WARS MIXIN' MOODS GROGU ($24.99): The latest interactive Grogu toy is 5-inch-tall action figure that features moldable skin so kids can change his expressions. You can make more than 20-- different expressions in all by moving Grogu's ears, mouth, eyelids, neck and arms. Pre-order on Amazon