Star Wars Vintage Collection Tusken Raiders Multipack and Black Series Pyke Soldier Pre-Order Details

We are now into week 5 of the Disney / Lucasfilm Mando Mania merch program that's running alongside new episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+. This time around, ComicBook is exclusively revealing a Vintage Collection Tusken Raiders multipack that includes four, 3.75-inch figures inspired by the characters featured in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. Five staff / weapon accessories are included in the pack. UPDATE: A Black Series Pyke Soldier figure has also been added to the Mando Mania lineup.

The Star Wars The Black Series Pyke Solider figure is based on the character's appearance in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. It will include two blaster accessories. Pre-orders will be available starting tomorrow, March 29th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth priced at $24.99 with free US shipping on orders $59+ and 10% off in-stock items using our exclusive links.

If you want to add the Tusken Raiders multipack to your collection, you'll be able to get your pre-order in starting tomorrow, March 29th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. It is expected to launch here at Hasbro Pulse at that time, and at some point here at shopDisney priced at $54.99. As you will see below, individual Tusken Raider Black Series and Vintage Collection figures were released as part of Mando Mania week 3.

For Mando Mania Week 3, the highlights were the LEGO Spider Tank and new releases in Hasbro's The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lineups. Pre-orders to be available here at Entertainment Earth with free US shipping on orders $59+ and 10% off in-stock items using our exclusive link. You can also pre-order the figures here on Amazon. Details for each figure can be found below.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES TUSKEN CHIEFTAIN ($24.99) This 6-inch scale figure is also inspired by The Book of Boba Fett. Includes weapon accessory.

This 6-inch scale figure is also inspired by The Book of Boba Fett. Includes weapon accessory. STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION TUSKEN WARRIOR ($16.99) This 3.75-inch Tusken Warrior action figure is inspired by the character in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett series on Disney+. Includes weapon accessory.

In addition to the Black Series and Vintage Collection reveals, Hasbro also revealed upcoming Lightsaber Forge and Mission Fleet releases for the kids. Both are expected to arrive in the Summer of this year.

STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE LUKE SKYWALKER GREEN LIGHTSABER ($27.99) "Featuring character-inspired design, deco, and sound effects, this Lightsaber includes an extendable green blade that flicks open and collapses down, cap, cover and core, so kids ages 4 and up can assemble their own Lightsaber for imaginary duels. These pieces are compatible across the entire Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, with kids being able to mix-and-match parts to create, customize and master thousands of combinations!"

STAR WARS MISSION FLEET PROTECT THE BOUNTY ($34.99) "Blast off into galactic action with the STAR WARS MISSION FLEET PROTECT THE BOUNTY action figure set. This Star Wars toy includes 5 2.5-inch-scale figures including the Mandalorian, Fennec Shand, Boba Fett, a Dark Trooper, a Stormtrooper with fully poseable arms, legs, and head, as well as a 2.5-inch-scale sculpted Grogu figure. All figures and accessory feature design and detail inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney+. Recreate an iconic scene from The Mandalorian by placing the Grogu figure on the seeing stone. This Mission Fleet Star Wars playset also comes with an attachable jetpack, 6 blaster accessories, and a seeing stone accessory, found only in this set."

STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE YODA ELECTRONIC GREEN LIGHTSABER ($27.99) "Young Star Wars fans can imagine the excitement and adventure of a galaxy far, far away with the STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE YODA ELECTRONIC GREEN LIGHTSABER inspired by Yoda's Lightsaber which made an appearance in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett live-action series on Disney+.

Featuring character-inspired design, deco, and sound effects, this Lightsaber includes an extendable green blade that flicks open, cap, a combined cover & core, and a connector so kids ages 4 and up can assemble their own light up Lightsaber for imaginary duels. These pieces are compatible across the entire Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, with kids being able to mix-and-match parts to create, customize and master thousands of combinations! (Total combinations includes all Lightsaber Forge products. Additional Lightsaber Forge products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Available this Summer."