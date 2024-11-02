Star Wars Unlimited: Twilight of the Republic New Leader Breakdowns and Showcase Spotlight

Star Wars Unlimited’s third set will be hitting your local game store very soon, giving Clone Wars fans what looks to be their favorite set yet. That new set is called Twilight of the Republic, and it fully embraces the Clone Wars era and the Star Wars prequels, featuring leaders like Ahsoka, Anakin Skywalker, Yoda, Darth Maul, General Grievous, Jango Fett, and more. Part of the collectibility of Star Wars Unlimited comes in the form of Showcase cards, which are ultra-rare alternate artwork versions of Leader cards that look absolutely gorgeous. When you pair the Clone Wars era with Showcase cards you get absolute magic, and we’ve collected all of the new showcase cards you can find in Twilight of the Republic in the images below along with breakdowns of each new Leader and what they can do.

The Leaders

There are 18 new Leaders in Twilight of the Republic, ranging from characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Maul to Quinlan Vos and Nala Se. Some of the abilities take advantage of the new Coordinate mechanic like Ahsoka and Padme, while one of the Leaders switches things up and plays completely differently depending on which side you happen to be using. Here are all the leaders and what they do.

Nala Se: Aspects – Blue, Black

Nala Se is able to come into play earlier than most with only 4 resources required, and his main ability is passive but quite effective when building a deck, as you can ignore the aspect penalty on any Clone units you play. When he’s on the battlefield, he gets an extra bonus, as when in play each friendly Clone unit will heal 2 damage from your base when defeated.

Nute Gunray: Aspects – Blue, Black

Nute Gunray can come in with 6 or more resources controlled and specializes in reinforcements and Battle Droids. The main ability here is an action that will create a Battle Droid token if 2 or more friendly units were defeated during the phase. This is bolstered by the main ability once on the battlefield, which allows Nute to create a Battle Droid token when he attacks as well.

Padme Amidala: Aspects – Green, White

Padme Amidala can enter play with 5 resources controlled and utilizes the new Coordinate mechanic as her main action. For one resource you can search the top 3 cards of your deck for a Republic card, and then reveal it and draw it. Once in the field she gains Restore 1 (can heal 1 to your base) and the ability to search the top 3 cards for a Republic card, reveal it, and draw it when she attacks a base or unit.

Darth Maul: Aspects – Red, Black

Darth Maul can come into play after 6 resources are controlled, and his action allows him to attack with a unit. It also gains Overwhelm for that attack, meaning any additional damage after killing the enemy unit will hit the opponent’s base. When Maul enters battle, he immediately gives every other friendly unit Overwhelm as well.

Pre Vizsla: Aspects – Red, Black

Pre Vizsla can be deployed once you control 5 resources and will give you the ability to spend 1 resource in order to deal damage to a unit equal to the number of cards you’ve drawn in this phase. You’ll want to have cards in your deck that allow you to draw more cards to take advantage of that, and that also leans into Vizsla’s other ability once in the field. That will give him Saboteur (allowing you to bypass Sentinel) if you have 3 or more cards in your hand, but if you have 6 cards in your hand, he also gains a +2 power to his attack for a total of 6 power.

Mace Windu: Aspects – Red, White

Mace Windu is one of the more expensive Leaders, able to be deployed when 7 resources are controlled, though he is an effective damage dealer. For 1 resource you can deal 1 damage to an already damaged enemy unit. If that unit happens to have 5 or more damage on it, you then deal 1 more damage to it. That will surely help you clear out a few enemies who were still hanging on for dear life, but it gets better, as when Mace is deployed he deals 2 damage to each damaged enemy unit immediately.

Anakin Skywalker: Aspects – Red, White

Anakin Skywalker can be played when you control 6 or more resources, and his action requires you to deal 2 damage to your own base. If you do, you get to attack with a unit, and if it’s attacking a unit, it gets +2 power for the attack. When deployed, Anakin gains Overwhelm and then gets a +1 power for every 5 damage that’s on your base, so there is a benefit to taking some of that damage from his action early.

Jango Fett: Aspects – Yellow, Black

Jango Fett can come into play when you control 5 or more resources, and his main adds some additional strategy to the mix. When a friendly unit deals damage to an enemy unit, you have the choice of exhausting Jango. If you do, you also exhaust the enemy unit that was damaged. That opens up some interesting tactical possibilities and gets a small but important boost when Jango is on the field, as you keep the main ability without having to exhaust Jango.

Asajj Ventress: Aspects – Yellow, Black

Asajj Ventress can be deployed earlier than others with just 4 resources needed, and her action allows you to attack with a unit. If you played an Event during the phase, the attacking unit gets a +1 to their power. The ability changes when she is deployed, and becomes an On Attack ability for Asajj. When you attack, Asajj will get a +1 to her power for the attack and will deal combat damage before the defender, and she gains all of that as long as you played an event in this phase.

Captain Rex: Aspects – Green White

You are able to bring in Captain Rex when you control 5 or more resources, and you will need to spend 2 resources to active his leader ability. When you do, if a friendly unit has attacked during the phase, you create a Clone Trooper Token. This feeds right into his ability once deployed, as not only does he immediately create a Clone Trooper Token, but each other friendly Trooper unit gets a +1 to their HP.

General Grievous: Aspects – Yellow Black

General Grievous will only be deployed if you control 6 or more resources, but his main ability will come in handy right from the very start. Grievous has the ability to give a Droid unit Sentinel for the phase, which means most units have to attack you first before they can damage anything or anyone else. When Grievous is deployed, he gains the ability give a Droid +1 damage and Sentinel for the phase when Grievous attacks. Grievous is one of the two Starting Set Leaders.

Ahsoka Tano: Aspects – Red, White

Speaking of the Starter Set, the other Leader included is Ahsoka Tano, and she can be deployed once you control 5 or more resources. Her ability takes advantage of the Coordinate mechanic, which activates once you control 3 or more units. Once that is done, you can take an action that will attack with a unit, and it gets a +1 to power for the attack. Once Ahsoka is deployed, if Coordinate is active, she gets a +2 power to her attack as well.

Wat Tambor: Aspects – Green, Black

Wat Tambor can be deployed when 5 resources are controlled, and has an ability that gives a unit +2 power and +2 HP for the phase if a friendly unit was also defeated previously in the phase. Once deployed, Wat’s ability switches to On Attack, and if a friendly unit was defeated during the phase, you may give another unit a +2 power and +2 HP bonus for the phase.

Count Dooku: Aspects – Green, Black

Count Dooku can’t be deployed until you control 7 or more resources, but his ability is another powerful one that will help from the beginning of the game. Dooku’s action lets you play a Separatist card from your hand, and it gains Exploit 1. Exploit 1 means you can defeat a card to reduce the cost by 2, which is pretty handy early on when you have less resources to take advantage of. Once Dooku is deployed the ability switches to On Attack, but packs a heavy punch. After Dooku attacks, the next Separatist card you play in the current phase gains Exploit 3, and Dooku now has Overwhelm to boot.

Yoda: Aspects – Blue, White

Yoda can be deployed once you control 7 or more resources, and he specializes in deck manipulation. If a unit left play this phase, his ability lets you draw a card and then put a card from your hand on the top or bottom of your deck. Once deployed, Yoda gains Restore 2, but you also immediately may discard a card from your deck. If you do, you get to defeat an enemy non-leader unit that costs the same as or less than the card you discarded. That number is going to vary of course, but depending on what you discarded, it could end up being a pretty powerful ability.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Aspects – Blue, White

Obi-Wan Kenobi can be deployed once you control 6 or more resources, and has the ability to heal 1 damage from a unit. Things go up a notch when he enters the field, as he gains Sentinel immediately and then On Attack he is able to heal 1 damage from a unit. If he does, he then gets to deal 1 damage to a different unit.

Chancellor Palpatine: Aspects – Yellow, White

Darth Sidious: Aspects – Yellow, Black

So things are switched up considerably with the Chancellor Palpatine leader, as he is tied to a resource number to deploy. That’s because his leader card has two completely different sides, with one holding the yellow and white aspects and the other holding the yellow and black aspects.

He starts with his heroic Chancellor side in play, and that has an action that says if any heroic unit was defeated this phase, you can draw a card and then heal 2 damage from your base. Then you will flip the card to the other side, which represents Darth Sidious. On this side, his action states that if you played a villainy card this phase, you create a Clone Trooper token and deal 2 damage to each enemy base, then flip to his other side.

What do you think of set 3’s leaders and all the new showcase cards? You can talk all things Star Wars Unlimited with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!