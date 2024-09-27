Star Wars Unlimited Reveals Two New Twilight of the Republic Cards (Exclusive)

Star Wars Unlimited's anticipated third set will be Twilight of the Republic, and the Clone Wars-focused set will be here very very soon. While fans have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on it, the good news is we've got your exclusive first look at two powerful new cards from the set right here! The two new cards are the Uncommon rarity Nameless Valor and the Legendary rarity Now There Are Two of Them, and let's get into all the details on how each one will affect your future battles.

Nameless Valor

(Photo: Fantasy Flight Games)

Green gets a new Upgrade card titled Nameless Valor, which is attached to a token unit and grants the token unit a plus two to attack and plus two to defense. The card will also give the attached unit Overwhelm, which will send any excess damage to the opponent's base. At 1 cost, the value for the upgrade is pretty solid, and the addition of overwhelm is a welcome bonus as well.

Now There Are Two of Them

(Photo: Fantasy Flight Games)

Yellow also gets a boost with a new Trick card titled Now There Are Two of Them, giving the rule of two some shine. The 3-cost Legendary card will help you even the odds at a discount, and this is how it works. If you control exactly one unit, you are able to play a non-vehicle unit from your hand, and it will cost 5 less than usual. The only requirement is that the card you play must share a Trait with the one unit you control.

A Welcome Addition

One of the anticipated additions being introduced in Twilight of the Republic will be Token Units, which you can see referenced in Nameless Valor. Token Units are just like normal units, with the one key difference being that when they are defeated, they are removed from the game instead of going back to your hand or discard pile. ComicBook recently spoke to Fantasy Flight Games Community Manager Xander Tabler about the new set, and the team is excited to bring Token Units into the mix.



"We've also announced that there's Clone Trooper tokens and Battle Droid Tokens, and Token Units is something we've been asked about from the very beginning. So finally, I'm glad that in set two we could add Smuggle cards that let's you play from resources and now we're playing Token Units, which is another thing people ask for. And you said we're kind of delivering on that promise of expanding and also moving towards what feels natural to players."

Twilight of the Republic lands in stores on November 8th, 2024.



Are you excited for the new set? You can talk all things gaming and Star Wars Unlimited with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!