Star Wars Fan Video Proves Why Every Film Has the Wrong Title

A new Star Wars fan video makes the argument for why every Star Wars film has the wrong title. The TikTok video from Fake Disney Facts takes a look back at the Star Wars Episodes I - IX, and their titles - and then takes things a step further, by showing how you can actually rearrange the Skywalker Saga titles to fit much better with the actual events of each movie. It's actually pretty fun and insightful stuff from a true Star Wars fan, presented in the neat little form of a short TikTok video. Check out the breakdown of "Why Every Star Wars Film Has the Wrong Title" below, or scroll down for the full breakdown of how the Skywalker Saga movie should be titled, according to Fake Disney Facts:

Episode I The Phantom Menace is all about the discovery of Anakin Skywalker as the Chosen One, and his first major victory in battle. Therefore, it's the true Rise of Skywalker.

Episode II Attack of the Clones is all about the mystery of the Clone Army's creation, and Darth Sidious making major moves to undermine The Republic, Jedi Order, and path of Anakin Skywalker. In many ways, it's the true moment of the Sith's revenge plot coming into view: Revenge of the Sith.

Episode III The big climactic twist of Revenge of the Sith is Order 66 and the assassination of the Jedi. It's the only real Attack of The Clones moment in the entire Skywalker Saga.

Episode IV A New Hope sees Luke Skywalker become the first real hope for the Jedi, after decades of the Order being in hiding. By Obi-Wan teaching Luke in the now-forgotten Jedi ways, the film is really The Return of The Jedi.

Episode V The Empire Strikes Back is a long chase sequence, but Luke's part of the story sees him learning the deeper meaning and ways of the Force from Yoda. In terms of story development, it's the moment The Force Awakens for both Luke and the viewers.

Episode VI In The Return of the Jedi, Yoda dies, and Anakin sacrifices himself in his redemptive moment defeating Emperor Palpatine. As the film ends, Luke really is The Last Jedi (since Leia hasn't yet been trained).

Episode VII After Luke and the Rebel Alliance end the threat of Palpatine, the Empire survives and evolves into the dreaded First Order. In Episode VII, The Empire Strikes Back with its new super weapon.

Episode VIII The entire theme of Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi is about older figures like Luke and Leia pushing the younger generation (Rey, Poe) to keep the spark of rebellion alive in dark times. With Luke sacrifice, he gives the Resistance A New Hope.