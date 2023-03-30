Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch Includes LEGO, Figures, Plush, and More

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is an upcoming animated series geared towards preschoolers that will follow Younglings as they go on adventures and learn valuable life lessons from Jedi Master Yoda on their path to becoming Jedi Knights. The premiere is just around the corner on Star Wars Day / May 4th on Disney Junior and Disney+, and a series of sneak preview shorts have launched on YouTube to get kids and their parents fired up. Now the first wave of merch from shopDisney, LEGO, Hasbro and Mattel have been revealed, and we have all of the details you need right here.

The first wave of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures mech will include a LEGO set, action figure packs, plush, and apparel. A breakdown of the new products can be found below followed by an image gallery.

New youth t-shirts, a Nubs backpack, and a Nubs plush – all coming soon to Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort and shopDisney

LEGO Star Wars Tenoo Jedi Temple Building Set ($39.99) – coming July 1st: See at LEGO.com

Jedi Pilot Kai Brightstar and Jedi Pilot Nubs Vehicle Sets ($27.99) – coming this summer from Hasbro

Kai Brightstar and Taborr Pop-Up Lightsaber Duel 2-Pack ($14.99) – coming this summer from Hasbro

Lys Solay and Training Droid Pop-Up Lightsaber Duel 2-Pack ($14.99) – coming this summer from Hasbro

Young Jedi Adventures Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay and Nubs plush ($12.99) – coming this summer from Mattel

What Will Young Fans Learn From This Show?

"Star Wars transcends generations; fans of all ages deeply connect with its imaginative worlds, mythic stories, and unique characters," James Waugh, Young Jedi Adventures' executive producer and senior vice president, Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm explained. "When developing Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the first Star Wars series created for preschoolers, the creative team never stopped thinking about how this show may be a youngling's first step into a larger world, and their first time experiencing the limitless potential of the Star Wars galaxy. The show's characters, tone, and the life lessons woven throughout each episode were written just for them, and our talented team was committed to honoring the cinematic legacy while staying true to the expectations of parents for the youngest of audiences."

Is Yoda in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures?

While announcing the series live at Star Wars Celebration last year, the creative team revealed that Yoda — whose early years have begun to be chronicled across the High Republic era material — will be making an appearance in the series.

"This show centers on a group of Younglings who, their entire life, they've grown up in the Jedi temple on Coruscant," executive producer and showrunner Michael Olson revealed during the Celebration announcement. "And Master Yoda realizes that it's time for them to get some real life experience out in the field, putting their Jedi lessons into practice. So he sends them into different outpost temples in the Outer Rim, and together, they go on adventures saving the day and helping other people."

This is the second Star Wars television series to be set during the High Republic era, with the upcoming Disney+ drama series Star Wars: The Acolyte billed as a thriller set in the final days of that era.