Steampunk Star Wars Darth Vader Statue Arrives from Kotobukiya

The latest Star Wars Artist Series release in Kotobukiya's lineup is this steampunk Industrial Empire Darth Vader statue. It stands at around 12.5-inches tall with the base, and features a redesigned, battle-worn Darth Vader suit that's loaded with gauges and metal plates. He's also holding a steampunk lightsaber.

As you'll see in the image gallery below, this Darth Vader statue simply looks awesome. It's the kind of thing that will draw attention when you display it. That said, you'll be happy to know that it is now available to pre-order in the U.S. here at Entertainment Earth for $219.99 with free shipping and a November release date. You won't be charged until it ships. The statue even comes with a bonus Industrial Empire print.

"A new Star Wars project is here! Standing triumphantly, Darth Vader takes on a uniquely steampunk appearance in the work entitled "Industrial Empire". World-renowned artist Adi Granov created this exclusive illustration in collaboration with Lucasfilm just for Kotobukiya! Reimagined in this iconic style, the Dark Lord of the Sith appears in a forbidding pose, arm outstretched, and incased in a battle-worn suit embellished with metal plating, rivets, and various pressure gauges.

Masterfully recreated in 3D form, the sculptors at Kotobukiya have captured every nuance of this illustration down to the fine details of the lightsaber hilt and environmental base. As an added bonus, this release will include a print of "Industrial Empire", perfect for framing and displaying next to your statue. Make sure to add this limited production collectible to your collection. Made of PVC/ABS, this statue standsroughly 12 1/2-inches tall."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.