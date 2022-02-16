Star Wars The Black Series Cad Bane Amazon Exclusive Figure Is up for Pre-Order

The live-action debut of Cad Bane in The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ caused a rush on the Black Series figure that was released for the Clone Wars animated series. However, Hasbro is capitalizing on the surge by launching an exclusive version based on his appearance on another Disney+ animated series – Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Pre-orders for The Black Series Cad Bane (Bracca) figure are live here on Amazon for $27.99 while they last. When they sell out, you should be able to find some here on eBay, though we would expect Amazon to restock down the line.

“STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CAD BANE (BRACCA) figure, inspired by the hit series. This figure comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories that make a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. The BLACK SERIES figure is detailed to look like the CAD BANE (BRACCA) character from STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH series and features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes: Figure and 3 accessories.”

As noted, the live-action debut of the gunslinging villain Cad Bane and the return of the Darksaber in The Book of Boba Fett has fans buzzing and frantically hunting for collectibles. The prime targets are The Black Series Cad Bane action figure and the Black Series Force FX Elite Darksaber replica that Hasbro first released in 2020. These releases have sold out several times in the past, but both are currently available to pre-order at the standard price if you beat the rush.

The Black Series Cad Bane figure is based on his appearance in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. It was originally part of a 2-pack with TODO 360 that was sold as a European exclusive (see on eBay), but the general release Cad Bane figure can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth for $22.99 with a release date set for March 2022.

The Star Wars: The Black Series Force FX Elite Darksaber is based on the weapon that has appeared in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. It is touted as “the most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet”. Features include power-up, power-down, and motion sensor-controlled idle hum and battle clash effects inspired by The Mandalorian series as well as progressive ignition, a molten tip effect, light-up hilt, and the first-ever white LED blade edge in the Force FX Elite Lightsaber series. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $264.99 with free shipping set for May 2022.

At the time of writing, both of these Black Series releases are either sold out or overpriced at most retailers, so reserve them while you can. Note that the pre-order dates might extend out further as people rush to get their pre-orders in.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are streaming now on Disney+.