Star Wars Fans Freaking Out Over Debut of Live-Action Cad Bane

Star Wars fans are buzzing after the debut of Cad Bane in live action. *Spoilers for Chapter 6 of The Book of Boba Fett* The cameos just keep coming in this show and the Duros bounty hunter is just the latest familiar face to turn up. This time, he’s been hired by the Pykes to deal with anyone trying to interrupt their spice trade on Tatooine. Bane shares a massive history with Boba Fett as he was trained by Jango Fett and later helped mold the legendary bounty hunter this show is centered on. It’s going to be a showdown for sure, and there are old wounds for both sides here. Still, it is absolutely thrilling to see so many elements of The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels and other entries making their way into live action. Who knows what could go down in the finale? Check out the posts down below.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, director Robert Rodriguez and writer Dave Filoni spoke about how Boba Fett allowed them a bridge to Star Wars’ past.

“Boba gives us a direct connection to the Star Wars saga since he was involved in that story,” Filoni mentioned. “This creates a nice crossover point for both classic characters and new characters. Much of The Mandalorian was new, or had not been seen onscreen. Through Boba Fett, we can weave some of those characters and tales together using a character we know but don’t know a lot about.”

