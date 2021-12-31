The Book of Boba Fett: Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen Faces Hilarious Disney+ Conundrum

The Book of Boba Fett premiered yesterday, and it’s been met with mostly positive reviews from critics and fans alike. Currently, the show is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% critics score and a 76% audience score. The series featured the long-awaited return of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, and both characters are now available as Disney+ avatars. However, that’s a bit of a problem for Wen, who is a Disney Legend known for more than one role. Wen also voiced Mulan, which means she’s now struggling to choose her avatar on the streaming site.

“You can now choose a #BobaFett or #FennecShand avatar on Disney+,” @bobafettfanclub tweeted yesterday. “I’m so torn here! Mulan or Fennec avatar on @disneyplus. Maybe I’ll just add another profile for Fennec,” Wen replied. It’s a good thing Agents of SHIELD isn’t on Disney+ in the U.S. or Wen might be struggling between Mulan, Fennec, AND Melinda May. (Just kidding, it’s not a good thing. Disney+, you should have Agents of SHIELD!) You can check out Wen’s tweet and find out her family’s avatar choices below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wen made her Star Wars debut in The Mandalorian‘s first season, but her fate was originally left up in the air. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the star joked about convincing Dave Filoni to bring her back.

“It’s just blind trust with Disney and everyone at this point,” Wen said with a laugh. “I’ve been with them for so long that I just figure I’m being taken care of.” Wen and Filoni both went to the same Pittsburgh high school, so she used that to get her back into the fold. “I kept joking, ‘You can’t kill an alum, dude!’” Wen shared. “‘C’mon, we’ve got to figure out something here. There’s gotta be nepotism. We’re both Yinzers!’”

However, some folks took that quote a little too seriously, so Wen made sure to clarify her statement on Twitter. “‘Convinced’ is not the correct word here. It gives me power I do not have. I merely suggested to Dave jokingly that Fennec survives. I was very surprised and delighted when Fennec came back to life for #TheMandalorian S2. This decision was made by Dave, Jon & Lucasfilm,” Wen clarified.

The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+. The second episode will drop on January 5th.