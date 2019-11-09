Agents of SHIELD Reportedly Most Popular Show in Disney+ Test Markets

The new direct-to-consumer team at Disney has been Disney+ for the better part of two months and according to new reports, those with beta access have one certain Marvel show they’ve liked to binge, in particular. A new study by SimilarWeb (via Variety) suggests the most popular series streamed on Disney+ has been Agents of SHIELD. Out of the top ten properties streamed, the study says six of the properties were television shows while the remaining four were movies. Avengers: Infinity War topped the combined list and Agents of SHIELD followed in second place. Star Wars: The Clone Wars rounded out the top three.

Disney+ officially launched a free trial to those in the Netherlands in September to iron out any wrinkles the service might have before launching live in the United States and Canada on November 12th. “Testing is a critical component of a successful product launch,” a Disney+ spokesperson previously told us. “So ahead of its global launch on November 12th, on September 12th, Disney+ launched in beta in the Netherlands to ready the technology for consumer usage at scale ahead of the November 12th launch.”

As for Agents of SHIELD, the series’ final season will be a payoff for long-term fans, according to SHIELD star Chloe Bennet. “I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were,” the actor explained in a recent interview.

“So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It’s actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. “For the long-term fans, it’s a really big pay-up and it’s really, really fun. When you’ve done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it’s pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one.”

The seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD is scheduled to hit television next summer. Other upcoming projects from Marvel Television include Runaways on December 13th and Helstrom, due out sometime next year. Disney+ launches in the United States, Canda, and the Netherlands on November 12th.

What’s been your favorite moment of Agents of SHIELD? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!