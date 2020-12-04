The Mandalorian Suffers Major Losses In Chapter 14: The Tragedy

✖

The Mandalorian Chapter 14 sees Din Djarin suffer some major losses in his race to stay ahead of Imperial Forces and get Baby Yoda (aka Grogu) safely to The Jedi. But then, that's probably why the episode is titled "The Tragedy". After their game-changing meeting with Ahsoka Tano, Mando and Grogu head to the planet Tython, where Ahsoka informed them they could a Jedi seeing temple that will allow Grogu to call out to any active Jedi through the Force. It's a simple mission at first - the Jedi Temple is easy to locate and activate - but things quickly take a turn for the worse...

Warning: The Mandalorian Chapter 14 SPOILERS Follow!

As it turns out, Mando and Grogu weren't the only ones making the voyage to Tython; Boba Fett has been on their tail and the tracker Moff Gideon put in Mando's ship leads the Imperial commander straight to his target, as well. While Grogu is stuck inside some kind of Force trance on the temple's seeing rock, it's up to Din Djarin to hold the line.

Mando does his best, but the battle goes wrong for him and two big ways:

Moff Gideon destroys Mando's ship, The Razorcrest, with a blast from his starship. Moff Gideon unleashes his new Dark Troopers, which swoop down to Tython, and capture Grogu.

The Mandalorian Chapter 14 has certainly put its main characters in a dark place. Grogu is now in an Imperial holding cell, and Moff Gideon certainly seems to know how to handle The Child, and its increasingly powerful Force abilities. Mando is without his ship and his supplies, and now indebted to Boba Fett and a former enemy (Fennec Shand) whose life Boba saved. In order to get Grogu back from Gideon, Mando will need all the help he can get: Boba Fett, Fennec, Cara Dune - and even Imperial sharpshooter Migs Mayfield (Bill Burr), who Mando will apparently now have to rescue in order to find Gideon. Since it was Mando who locked Mayfield up in The Mandalorian season 1, that's going to be a turbulent reunion.

With just two episodes left in The Mandalorian season 2, it's an appropriate time for things to get dark and drastic for our heroes. Looking back at season 1, the penultimate episode knocked the tension up, before delivering an epic finale. Here's hoping that The Mandalorian season 2 does the same.

The Mandalorian is streaming new season 2 episodes every Friday on Disney+.