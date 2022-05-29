The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau Is Already Writing Season 4

✖

Star Wars Celebration is currently taking place in Anaheim, and yesterday featured a panel dedicated to the upcoming third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. During the event, Pedro Pascal teased "surprises" in the new season and executive producer Jon Favreau talked about the experience of making the show and called it "a dream come true." The third season isn't dropping on Disney+ until next year, but Favreau recently told Cinema Blend that he's already working on Season Four.

"With television, we're very lucky that we don't have to rush things through into an hour-and-a-half, two hours," Favreau explained. "We get to tell stories slowly. So now, as Dave [Filoni]'s doing Ahsoka, it's very much informing the writing that I'm doing for [The Mandalorian] Season 4. It becomes – how should I put it – more precise."

"I wanted to really pare it down to a few characters a personal story set in that world... and also an opportunity to bring new people in who might not be up on the lore," Favreau explained during the panel. "This became an entry ramp. As we've introduced characters that existed before, thanks to the Disney+ streaming service, they could go and watch everything."

Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), and Carl Weathers (Greef Karga) also joined the panel. "I will squash that little baby," Esposito joked about Grogu. "I want the Child within me to come back through the Child within Grogu. That child has been reunited with its big boy here through the experience with this show. I'm hoping that happens for you all within the audience."

"I love getting to live in her space because there are often people who will meet me at conventions and it goes one of two ways," Swallow shared. "She is so grounded, she is patient, she is so wise, she waits," she added of her character.

"I owe at least 90% of what you see on the screen to Jon Favreau because... if Jon hadn't invited me into this, I wouldn't be sitting here right now," Weathers added when asked if he'll be directing another episode. "His support along the way, with Dave's [Filoni] and more recently in the last season with Rick's [Famuyiwa], has just been phenomenal. At the end of the day, I really owe so much to those guys."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season is coming in February 2023.