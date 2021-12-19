The Mandalorian: Luke Skywalker Trends As Star Wars Fans Celebrate First Anniversary of Big Cameo

December 18, 2021 marks one year since the second season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Fans will have to wait a little longer for the show’s third season as Disney+ makes way for the upcoming premiere of The Book of Boba Fett. However, that’s not stopping fans from reminiscing about the first anniversary of, “The Rescue,” which featured a shocking cameo by Luke Skywalker. In fact, Luke Skywalker is currently trending on Twitter. Before checking out some of the fan appreciation tweets, here’s what Mark Hamill had to say about his return to Star Wars.
“Talk about unexpected,” Hamill told Jimmy Fallon. “I had finished playing that part, I never expected to do it again and I thought if they ever tell stories of Luke in that period — post the originals and pre-sequels — they’d get an age-appropriate actor. So when Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni told me about what they wanted to do I was just stunned. One of the main things with The Mandalorian is that you are sworn to secrecy. I can’t talk about it with my family, even now!”
You can check out some of the tweets in honor of The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale below…