The Mandalorian: Luke Skywalker Trends As Star Wars Fans Celebrate First Anniversary of Big Cameo

December 18, 2021 marks one year since the second season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Fans will have to wait a little longer for the show’s third season as Disney+ makes way for the upcoming premiere of The Book of Boba Fett. However, that’s not stopping fans from reminiscing about the first anniversary of, “The Rescue,” which featured a shocking cameo by Luke Skywalker. In fact, Luke Skywalker is currently trending on Twitter. Before checking out some of the fan appreciation tweets, here’s what Mark Hamill had to say about his return to Star Wars.

“Talk about unexpected,” Hamill told Jimmy Fallon. “I had finished playing that part, I never expected to do it again and I thought if they ever tell stories of Luke in that period — post the originals and pre-sequels — they’d get an age-appropriate actor. So when Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni told me about what they wanted to do I was just stunned. One of the main things with The Mandalorian is that you are sworn to secrecy. I can’t talk about it with my family, even now!”

You can check out some of the tweets in honor of The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale below…

One year ago…Luke Skywalker did THAT pic.twitter.com/2iNUe1l1Vj — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) December 18, 2021

can’t believe this was one year ago today!!!! totally blew my mind!!!! Luke Skywalker returned!!!! whoooooo!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kSdsJI6vdf — 🎃Samantha Long🎃 (@sammiehobbit) December 18, 2021

Today is the 1st anniversary to a great finale to a great show that is #TheMandalorian seeing Luke Skywalker from the OT making a grand & epic return was the best thing I have ever witnessed, and I'm really happy to see one of my childhood heroes now training a baby yoda!🙂😭 pic.twitter.com/pFjsyDsbEE — Cool Vader Fan (@Ninjagoboi2002) December 18, 2021

One year ago today, Koska Reeves DDT’d Boba Fett through a table and later teased Luke Skywalker’s arrival before appearing in a scene with him. Unforgettable. 🌌 pic.twitter.com/gaTIWtqrzM — sᴄᴏᴛᴛ | fan (@MrSashaBanks) December 18, 2021

#OnThisDay in 2020….

Chapter 16: The Rescue, the final episode of season 2 of The Mandalorian, aired! Did you enjoy seeing Luke Skywalker again?#wookieepedia #StarWars pic.twitter.com/Ung7Yf8Ptq — Wookieepedia🏳️‍🌈 (@WookOfficial) December 18, 2021

I will NEVER get over seeing Luke Skywalker again. I was almost 100% sure we’d never see him live action again or at the very least not so soon https://t.co/VZSDfyXhZa — Nörmungandr (@thatblkguynorm) December 18, 2021

