Boba Fett Is Unmasked and Outgunned in Star Wars Spinoff

The Book of Boba Fett is “filling in the gaps” and going under the helmet of outgunned bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). Left for dead on the sands of Tatooine after his apparent demise in 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the feared Boba Fett finally returned as an ally to the masked Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. In the next Star Wars series, spinning out of a post-credits scene that aired last December, Fett targets a new enterprise: as the self-appointed heir to the throne of Jabba the Hutt’s criminal underworld empire.

“He’s hard and raw, but he changes a lot,” Morrison said in the latest print issue of TV Guide Magazine. “He’s had a tough upbringing in terms of losing his dad and having to find his way and figure out who he is, where he’s from. He has a few chips on his shoulders.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When we see a young Boba (Daniel Logan) in 2002’s Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, he’s the unaltered clone and adopted son of the bounty hunter Jango Fett (Morrison). By the time of The Mandalorian decades later, Fett tells Djarin, “I’m a simple man making his way through the galaxy. Like my father before me.”

When his prize Han Solo (Harrison Ford) sends Fett (played by Jeremy Bulloch) spiraling into a Sarlacc pit in the sands outside Jabba’s palace in Return of the Jedi, the mysterious bounty hunter’s secrets seemingly die with him. Some five years after the events of Jedi, The Book of Boba Fett is “filling in the gaps” with answers about what happened next.

“I always loved Boba Fett and that there wasn’t very much known about him,” director and executive producer Robert Rodriguez, who steered Fett’s return to action in The Mandalorian episode “The Tragedy,” told TV Guide. “Now I think Boba will be synonymous with a really great time. There are a lot of challenges that he deals with in a very unorthodox way.”

As Fett and the mercenary Fennic Shand (Ming-Na Wen) make a name for themselves in the galaxy’s underworld, seizing control of the territory once controlled by Jabba until his death at the hands of Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), the two usurpers “definitely get outgunned a lot,” said Rodriguez.

Added Wen, who played her character in two seasons of The Mandalorian and the animated Star Wars: The Bad Batch, “Not that much time has passed [since the coda]. We’re setting up this underworld that has never really been explored.”

Teasing the fights ahead, Wen said of Fett and Shand blasting their way through this seedy corner of the galaxy: “They’re doers, not talkers.”

The series premiere of The Book of Boba Fett lands December 29 on Disney+.

