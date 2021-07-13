Star Wars: The Mandalorian Special Focusing on Luke Skywalker's Return Announced

✖

Disney+ will release a special episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian digging into the reaction to Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season finale. The episode, titled "Chapter 16: The Rescue," included a shocking surprise appearance by young Luke Skywalker. Many Star Wars fans were blown away watching Luke Skywalker in his post-Return of the Jedi prime as a Jedi Knight carving through Moff Gideon's Dark Troopers with his lightsaber and Force abilities. This newly announced Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian special will showcase the technology the show used to bring Luke Skywalker back when it debuts on Disney+ on August 25th.

According to Disney's press release, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - Making of the Season 2 Finale special episode "is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this celebrated 'chapter' of The Mandalorian, with a focus on the technology used for recreating Luke Skywalker. It delves into the collaborative process, including working with Mark Hamill, to create an authentic and fitting recreation, and explores the immense pressure and responsibility the filmmakers had in bringing back one of the most important characters in film history.:

Series creator Jon Favreau spoke previously about how difficult it was to keep Luke Skywalker's surprise return to the Star Wars universe a secret. "It was very tricky because it's very hard to keep a secret nowadays, especially with Star Wars, because people are so curious about it," Favreau said during an appearance on Good Morning America. "There are so many people involved with the process, with visual effects finishing, making it, filming it, the studios, everything.

"We were so scared right up until it aired that our surprise cameo was going to leak too But we started off the whole series with the Baby Yoda reveal, with the Grogu reveal, that was a secret that everybody was really blown away by,. Part of that is not telling too many people, not having merchandise that’s being tooled up and announced and that kind of thing."

The news comes on the same day that the Television Academy nominated The Mandalorian's second season for 24 Emmy Awards. Those nominations include one in the category of Outstanding Drama Series.

Are you excited about this special episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian? Let us know what you think in the comments. Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale will premiere on August 25th exclusively on Disney+.