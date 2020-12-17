The Mandalorian: Every Star Wars Jedi That Could Show Up In The Season 2 Finale

The Mandalorian season 2 finale is about to premiere on Disney+, and it already has fans asking one big question: Will we see one of Star Wars iconic Jedi make an appearance? The storyline for The Mandalorian season 2 has been all about Mando (Pedro Pascal) trying to get Baby Yoda (Grogu) into the safe hands of the Jedi. That journey led Din Djarin and Grogu to old heroes of the Clone Wars like Bo-Katan Kryze, and even Anakin Skywalker's former padawan, Ahsoka Tano. But Ahsoka isn't the Jedi Grogu needs to teach him - so who can do the job? Here's a list of The Jedi who survived Order 66 and the Galactic Civil War, and could therefore conceivably show up in The Mandalorian season 2 finale.

Luke Skywalker The first, most obvious, and biggest twist would be getting Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker to make an appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale. Luke joining the battle would instantly tip things in Mando's favor, and he would know what to do with the next generation of Yoda.

Leia Skywalker Leia has hung up her lightsaber four years before the events of The Mandalorian happen - but she's still one of the more powerful Force users in the galaxy. She could easily be the one to answer Grogu's call - as both the technology and/or casting (Billie Lourd) opportunities exist to make a younger Leia appear, even without the late Carrie Fisher.

Ezra Bridger (Photo: BossLogic) Padawan Ezra Bridger was lost to deep space at the end of Star Wars Rebels, and fans have been waiting to find out where his story goes in the franchise. The Mandalorian season 2 confirmed Grand Admiral Thrawn's return - the very villain last seen disappearing with Ezra. If Thrawn is back, an older Ezra can definitely return, as well.

Cal Kestis (Photo: EA) The hero of the Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order video game survived Order 66 and worked against The Empire, Inquisitors, and Darth Vader himself to keep Force-sensitive children safe from the Sith. The in-canon game ended with Cal going his own way with the Force to lead him through the dark time of the Empire's reign. His team (including mentor/former Jedi Cere Junda) could all show to rescue Grogu. That is their mission: and game actor Cameron Monaghan (Gotham, Shameless) would be right out home appearing in The Mandalorian.

Quinian Vos (Photo: Lucasfilm) The biggest Jedi "X-Factor" in the Star Wars franchise is no doubt Quinian Vos. The Kiffar Jedi Master was a major leader of the Clone Wars, and has had quite the journey. He fell in love with a Sith apprentice (Asajj Ventress); fell to the dark side and became Count Dooku's apprentice; and used his love of an evildoer to find his way back to the light side. He fell off the radar after Order 66, but has long been believed to be a survivor, still roaming the galaxy. There's so much good content that could be built around Quinian Vos, if The Mandalorian made the introduction...

Galen Marek (Photo: EA) Galen Marek (aka "Starkiller") was Darth Vader's secret apprentice from the popular Star Wars: The Force Unleashed series of games and comics in the late-2000s. He's a major Star Wars icon, but has never been an "official" character in the canon. The Mandalorian season 2 transformed Boba Fett from icon to actual badass - it could do the same for Galen Marek.