Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Reveals Season 2 Finale Director

✖

In just a few short hours, the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will come to a close. Eight weeks have already passed since Season 2 premiered at the end of October, and fans everywhere are looking forward to seeing how things get resolved in the upcoming finale. While there are absolutely no details about the episode out in the wild, we at least now know who directed the finale, thanks to star Pedro Pascal. Ant-Man helmer Peyton Reed is back in the director's chair.

During an interview for the upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984, Pascal was asked about the final episode of The Mandalorian Season 2. He didn't offer any plot points about the episode, but the actor did confirm that Reed directed the episode, his second of the season.

"What's amazing about it is the work that's getting put out there by the directors. The last episode of Season 2 of The Mandalorian is Peyton Reed," Pascal told ExtraTV. "Rick Famuyiwa just put out the current episode. Patty Jenkins has Wonder Woman and obviously Robert Rodriguez with We Can Be Heroes; I got real lucky. I've been around some really talented human beings."

In addition to directing both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp for Marvel Studios, Reed helmed one of the earlier episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2. His episode was the second of the season, officially titled "The Passenger." In Reed's debut episode, Mando and Baby Yoda were tasked with transporting a still-unnamed Frog Lady and her eggs to one of Trask's moons, so she could meet up with her husband and get the eggs to hatch. Thanks to a run-in with some officers of the New Republic, the Razor Crest (RIP) crash-landed onto a chilling ice planet filled with enormous spider-like creatures.

Reed's first episode was definitely one of the strangest installments of The Mandalorian to-date, and it will likely be remembered as the catalyst for the biggest Star Wars controversy of the last several months. The episode saw Baby Yoda constantly eating the sacred eggs of the Frog Lady, leading some to question his morals.

Are you looking forward to the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian? Do you think Peyton Reed directing means that the Frog Lady will make her triumphant return? Let us know in the comments!