The Mandalorian Finale Theory Claims A Major Character Is Actually Moff Gideon's Spy

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7w has a title that a lot of Star Wars fans are still wondering about. "Chapter 23: The Spies" seemed to imply that it would center on multiple characters who are not what they pretend to be. On the one hand, we got that right from the opening of the episode, as it was revealed that Elia Kane (Katy O'Brian) is indeed a spy for Moff Gideon, embedded within the New Republic. However, what is far less clear is why the title uses the word "spies" in the plural sense.

Well, some Star Wars fans have a growing theory that we did indeed see the other spy Moff Gideon has working for him, and it is none other than The Armorer!

Is The Armorer Working With Moff Gideon?

There are a lot of supposed clues that Star Wars fans are threading together to make this theory about The Armorer work, but here are a few that seem the most relevant:

Moff Gideon is discovered to have a secret base on Mandalore, around the Great Forge. There he has developed next-generation Stormtrooper armor combining clone troopers with Mandalorian Beskar armor and weapons. Even with Gideon's history dealing with Mandalorians, it would make more sense to learn that he had an actual Mandalorian guiding him the entire time – one who is an expert in forging armor and weapons.

The Armorer conspicuously the recon group on Mandalore's surface, just before Gideon's ambush took place. The fact that she volunteered to go on the mission in the first place was also questionable.

There is a gap in time between when the Armorer defended her covert against Gideon's forces on Nevarro (in The Mandalorian Season 1 finale), and when Din Djarin finds the new covert she started with Paz Vizla on Glavis Ringworld. The Armorer could've easily been captured and turned by Gideon in that space of time.



The Armorer's seeming new revelation to be more flexible in her beliefs, and ally with Bo-Katan Kryze after so many years of division would almost make more sense if it was really a ploy to get Kryze and Din – and their fledging new revolution of Mandalorian unity – out of the way.

If The Armorer has been Gideon's agent since Season 1, it would explain other decisions the Armorer made, like sending Din out to find the Jedi – and a path that led right to Gideon and Grogu's capture.

Star Wars fans that are into this theory could end up with egg on their faces if The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale sees The Armorer turn around and leads a heroic cavalry down to Mandalore to rescue Din Djarin, Bo-Katan, and the rest from Gideon. Or, she could be the final cultural hurdle to overcome before a new age of Mandalorian life begins.

Is Axe Woves Gideon's Spy?

As other fans have pointed out: Axe Woves' mercenary status could've also made him sell out to Gideon. As the Mandalorian who fled the battle to "get help," he's just as suspect...

It's All Politics

Or could both factions (The Tribe and the Nite Owls) have been infiltrated? That would mean the real cultural battle all along would be between those wanting to take Mandalore in a new-age noble direction (Din and Bo-Katan) against those once again willing to align their culture with evil rulers in the name of making it great again (Axe Woves, The Armorer). THAT would suddenly make this season a socio-political metaphor worthy of Andor.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.