The New Obi-Wan Kenobi Black Series Force FX Lightsaber Is Actually On Sale

Hasbro dropped a huge wave of new The Black Series and Vintage Collection collectibles last week in celebration of Star Wars Day aka May the 4th 2022. One of the highlights was The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber, which is based on the elegant weapon featured in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. It launched with an eye-popping price tag of $278.99, but, amazingly enough, you can score a 5% discount ($264.99) on the pre-order here on Amazon at the time of writing.

Note that Amazon wont charge you until the Obi-Wan Kenobi lightsaber ships, which will be sometime around the January 1st 2023 release date. You'll also get the biggest discount that occurs during the pre-order period. We're surprised that they discounted it at all so quickly after launch, so you'll want to lock this down while it lasts. If it sells out, you can also reserve one here at Entertainment Earth with free US shipping (code SPRINGFREE22).

Star Wars The Black Series OBI-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber features advanced LED light effects, sound effects that include progressive ignition, battle clash effect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode, premium detailing, removable blade, and display stand. From the description:

"Prepare to duel by sliding the switch on the real metal hilt to activate the blade ignition sequence and light up the advanced LEDs for a smooth ignition effect. To deflect oncoming attacks from your foes, quickly press the button on the hilt for the blaster deflect effect. Press and hold while angling the lightsaber downward to initiate the molten tip effect. Or, angle the lightsaber up for duel effect to hear lightsabers clashing together and imagine an epic fight against your enemies. Press the button on the hilt 4 times and hold to hear an iconic entertainment-inspired battle sequence. The Star Wars The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber is inspired by the special effects of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Lightsaber as seen in the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action show on Disney+!"

You can check out all of Hasbro's Star Wars Day 2022 releases right here. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor begins streaming on Disney+ May 27th. You can keep up with the latest news about the series here.