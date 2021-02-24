The Ultimate Baby Yoda Sneakers are Here

Baby Yoda sneakers don't get more Baby Yoda than this. Or more Grogu? The Child? Whatever you call him, we think it's safe to say that these are the boldest sneakers based on the breakout Star Wars: The Mandalorian character to date. And that's saying something will all of the Baby Yoda / Grogu merch that we've seen over the past year or so.

These Baby Yoda Star: Wars the Mandalorian high-top sneakers are officially licensed by Disney, and feature a green and black color scheme with a chibi design of Baby Yoda, Baby Yoda in his pod, and a frog snack on the sides. However, the first thing most people will notice is the giant Baby Yoda head that serves as the tongue of the shoe.

If you can't live without these Baby Yoda sneakers, they can be yours for only $39.99. You can order a pair here at Fun.com (exclusive) in unisex sizes that range from 5 to 12 in men's and 7 to 14 in women's. Yes, these sneakers are 100% for adults (and we love it).

If you want more, Fun's entire Star Wars lineup can be found here and their entire lineup of unique sneaker designs can be found here.

Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to hit Disney+ later this year. The first two seasons are streaming on Disney+ now. You can keep tabs on all of The Mandalorian news right here. Some recent headlines include:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.