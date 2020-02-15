The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode Title Has Fans Fearing Carol Might Die

The title for an upcoming episode of The Walking Dead has viewers speculating, with some fearing the episode name signals death for Carol (Melissa McBride). Mourning the murder of son Henry (Matt Lintz) at the hands of Alpha (Samantha Morton) — a death so horrific it ended Carol's fairytale marriage, forcing her separation from husband Ezekiel (Khary Payton) — the grieving mother is carrying out a vendetta endangering herself and others, including best friend Daryl (Norman Reedus). A cunning Alpha took advantage of this in the midseason finale, goading Carol into giving chase before springing a trap that ensnared the scout team that set out to locate Alpha's walker horde.

Fans worry Carol's actions could catch up to her in Season 10 Episode 14, reportedly titled "Look at the Flowers." The title, first spotted by @TWalkingDWorld, appears to be sourced to a programming listing on the the German-language website of entertainment provider Sky Deutschland. Sky airs The Walking Dead in that territory.

"Look at the Flowers" gets its name from Season 4 Episode 14, "The Grove," a Carol-centric episode taking place after her temporary separation from Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) group following an attack on their prison base by the Governor (David Morrissey). There Carol and Tyreese (Chad Coleman) acted as the caretakers of baby Judith Grimes and orphaned sisters Mika (Kyla Kenedy) and Lizzie Samuels (Brighton Sharbino).

"The Grove" ended with Carol tearfully executing the disturbed Lizzie, who exhibited an unhealthy fascination with walkers before murdering her younger sister with the expectation she would "come back." Carol took Lizzie into a field and told her to "look at the flowers" before shooting the girl in the back of the head.

The event was deeply traumatic for Carol, who not long before suffered the loss of daughter Sophia (Madison Lintz) in Season 2. Lizzie and Mika most recently appeared to Carol in Season 10 Episode 3, "Ghosts," where a troubled and exhausted Carol suffered from horrific visions of the five dead children who either called Carol mother or looked to her as a parental figure.

Because "look at the flowers" is the last thing Carol said to Lizzie, some Walking Dead fans theorize the upcoming episode involves Carol committing another execution — like taking out archenemy Alpha — while others fear it's Carol who will be put down over her reckless and self-destructive behavior putting herself and those she cares about in danger.

When we see them next in the midseason premiere, "Squeeze," Daryl and Carol have a heart-to-heart in the confines of the cave where they're trapped by Alpha's walker horde. Carol doesn't just want to kill Alpha: in a tearful confession, Carol admits she wants her enemy to suffer and beg forgiveness. Only then, Carol says, does she want to enact her vengeance.

Carol's justification for not moving off her vendetta is simple and heartbreaking: "She killed my boy."