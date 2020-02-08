The Walking Dead Fans Debate If Carol Deserves Blame for Cave Cliffhanger

The Walking Dead fans debate if Carol (Melissa McBride) deserves blame for the perilous situation facing the heroes in the midseason premiere, "Squeeze," set to resolve the months-long cliffhanger that ended the first half of the season. Obsessed with carrying out her vendetta against Alpha (Samantha Morton) over the murder of son Henry (Matt Lintz), Carol was goaded into a chase by the Whisperer leader that ended with herself, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory), Magna (Nadia Hilker) and Jerry (Cooper Andrews) falling into a trap that left the survivors staring down the thousands of walkers belonging to the Whisperer horde.

A poll conducted on live aftershow Talking Dead following the midseason finale determined 90% of fans were against Carol's actions, and a new discussion sparked by the official Walking Dead AMC Twitter account asks: "Would you blame Carol for her actions?" Attached is a teary admission from Carol, who says she "didn't mean for any of this to happen" — something that won't satisfy every member of the group now trapped in a cave.

"No. Carol is the best," reads a tweet from @Monikinhavargas. "She acts. She fights. She saves and saved people. She is the queen." Agreeing, @JulieAnn0720 writes, "She ran after the person who killed her son and many of her friends and put their heads on spikes."

User @IPunchedCupid argues Carol is to blame, writing, "100% gotta take responsibility for your poor actions. They teach you that in kindergarten." Writes @KimBird11148826, "Yep I blame the selfish Carol for her own actions."

Would you blame Carol for her actions? #TWD Let us know 👇 pic.twitter.com/Ph1kXyeCQu — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 8, 2020

Daryl pleaded with Carol to stop risking herself to get to Alpha, a conversation they'll have again when we next see the longtime best friends in "Squeeze." As he tells her, "We don't fight for revenge. We fight for our future."

"If you look at all the things that have happened to Carol, she’s lost so much, you know? And she’s become very damaged because of it," Reedus said of Daryl and Carol's "really complicated" relationship during an October convention appearance. "So there’s a lot of that kind of relationship this year."