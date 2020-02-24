Watch The Walking Dead's Shocking Midseason Premiere Sex Scene

The Walking Dead shocked its viewers on Sunday night when it brought together an unlikely duo for a hook up. Spoilers for The Walking Dead's midseason premiree follow, as the steamy details (and the scene itself) follow. After leading Negan out of the woods, where he presumed he was going to be killed, Alpha told him to strip down while also removing her own clothes. Instead killing Negan, she approached him with her mask on and the two hooked up in the woods. There they were, embracing in the woods, totally naked. It was enough to drive fans wild.

Now, the scene has already made its way online in all of its creepy glory. Two of the show's biggest villains, deviating from the comics, and having sex in the woods.

Check out all of the action in the video below, if you want to lose your appetite over the idea of wearing someone else's skin while having sex.

"We always felt like we needed some of the story of Alpha, Negan and their strange relationship," The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang said in a recent interview. Kang specifically asked the writer of Squeeze, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, to use the comics for inspiration for such a moment. "And he was like, 'Okay! Not quite sure how to get there! Let me work on it!'" Kang recalls. "He came back with this whole storyline where Negan thinks he's about to be killed, but it turns out to be this other thing that sits within Alpha's animalistic philosophy. It's the way she sees exactly who Negan is. She's not wrong about him being a crass man. Negan being Negan thinks, 'Well, it's an opportunity for me!' It came together in this organic and fun way where the writer had a great take on the relationship from the comic book. We had a fun time coming up with a way to show this to our audience in a way that's safe for basic cable but also still surprising."

What did you think of Negan and Alpha's sequence on the TV series? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.