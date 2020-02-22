The Walking Dead engaged in a little freaky deaky in its midseason 10 premiere, "Squeeze," with an unexpected hookup between Alpha (Samantha Morton) and newest Whisperer Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). The sexual encounter between a stripped down Alpha and Negan — a pairing already being referred to as "Nalpha" — earned the episode a rare sexual content rating of "SVL," indicating sexual situations, violence, and course or crude language. The intimate scene between Alpha and Negan was surprising even for comic book readers: unlike his live-action counterpart, comic book Negan never did the deed with Alpha despite repeatedly expressing an attraction towards the villainess.

The lovemaking was Negan's "reward" for outing Gamma (Thora Birch) as the sought-after spy within the Whisperer camp. Negan correctly deduced it's Gamma, real name Mary, who is the traitor supplying Aaron (Ross Marquand) and the Alexandrians with information, including the location of Alpha's walker horde once corralled on the edge of the national forest — the same herd that has been relocated to a cave where Aaron, Daryl (Norman Reedus), and other heroes are now trapped.

Alpha instructs Negan to march, eyes forward, to a clearing in the woods. Ordered to undress, Negan turns to see a naked Alpha, wearing only her mask made from walker flesh.

"You're a crass man," she tells him. "I reckoned you might appreciate a crass reward." It took courage to identify Gamma as the spy, Alpha says, telling him, "I want to express my gratitude in a way that you will understand."

Asked if her "true skin" disturbs him, Negan admits it's "weirdly the opposite."

"Wait, wait," he says, still hands off. "This isn’t some sort of a praying mantis situation, is it? Cut off my head afterwards?" Alpha doesn't give an answer, and Negan can't help but notice she didn't say no. But it's been a long time, having spent eight years locked up in Alexandria. "I reckon I will take my chances."

With that, Alpha tells Negan to stop talking, and they embrace.

(Photo: Image Comics)

When first setting eyes on Alpha in the pages of The Walking Dead issue #154, Negan professed his love for the Whisperer leader after being captured and brought in by Beta. A crass Negan flirted with Alpha and even attempted a sexual advance in issue #155, but Alpha shut it down by striking him in the face.

Later, in issue #156, Negan witnesses Alpha force the towering Beta to stand down before pledging his own loyalty to Alpha. With another crude remark, Negan says Alpha's display of power gave him an erection.

TV Negan's "praying mantis" quip could forecast a major spoiler from the comic books playing out in the coming episodes of the half-season, now marching on towards the Whisperer War.