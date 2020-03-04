The Walking Dead Star Reveals Hilarious Reaction to Negan Alpha Sex Scene

The Walking Dead carried out a pretty shocking sex sequence early in the second half of its tenth season. Two of the show's greatest villains, Negan and Alpha, took a stroll out into the woods where they would ultimately strip down, one at a time. It lead to a naked embrace which certainly left a strong impression on those watching The Walking Dead on that all too unforgettable Sunday night. Among those shocked is Connie actress Lauren Ridloff. Ridloff appeared on Talking Dead where the scene was discussed, raising an important question which some other fans might have wondered, as well.

"Well, my burning question would be, how could Negan get it up?" Ridloff pointed out on Talking Dead. It's a fair question, considering Alpha was wearing a mask made of someone else's skin in the moment of their encounter.

"We always felt like we needed some of the story of Alpha, Negan and their strange relationship," The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang said in a recent interview. "Kang specifically asked the writer of Squeeze, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, to use the comics for inspiration for such a moment. "And he was like, 'Okay! Not quite sure how to get there! Let me work on it!'" Kang recalls. "He came back with this whole storyline where Negan thinks he's about to be killed, but it turns out to be this other thing that sits within Alpha's animalistic philosophy. It's the way she sees exactly who Negan is. She's not wrong about him being a crass man. Negan being Negan thinks, 'Well, it's an opportunity for me!' It came together in this organic and fun way where the writer had a great take on the relationship from the comic book. We had a fun time coming up with a way to show this to our audience in a way that's safe for basic cable but also still surprising."

