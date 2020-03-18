The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes Cries Over Coronavirus Toilet Paper Shortage

The Walking Dead has been dealing with the apocalypse from an unexpected and fast-spreading virus since 2010. As a result, its characters have faced horrors beyond the darkest imagination of many people in the real world. Still, the peril which the world is facing as a result of the coronavirus in today's world is more terrifying for Rick Grimes than anything he has faced in the world of zombies. While the virus itself is a threat not to be taken lightly, it is sometimes scarier to see the reaction of the public as the horde supplies in fear of shortages. For Rick Grimes, the complete shortage of toilet paper across the country is the biggest scare of them all.

A fan of The Walking Dead has now animated an image of a sold out toilet paper aisle in a store with Rick Grimes from the show;'s third season after he learned that Carl had to prevent his own mother Lori from reanimating as a walker in the prison. It's a good bit of humor during an anxiety-inducing time around the country.

Check out the gif, as it was posted to Reddit, below!

The show has come a long way from the days of Rick yelling, "Carl!" The AMC series has not only said goodbye to Carl Grimes actor Chandler Riggs but Andrew Lincoln also departed the series and his Rick Grimes role. Rick is expected to return to the role in a series of films getting a theatrical release from Universal Studios and AMC but no word has come about from the promised movies since being announced other than a vague teaser at San Diego Comic-Con.

Still, the series has returned to peak quality in Season 10, going on to see a spike in viewership on Sunday night with one of its most acclaimed episodes of the current batch.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.