The Walking Dead Ratings Spike Up For Great Episode

The Walking Dead saw a massive jump in its ratings on Sunday night with Episode 10x12. The episode was on the heels of the show's lowest rated episode ever but managed to have a considerable bounce back which came at just the right time. Fans and critics are praising the shocking Episode 10x12 which means many of those viewers are likely to come back the next episode, which promises to be Michonne's last. The Walking Dead Episode 10x12 pulled in 3.49 million live viewers, a number which will likely increase as the buzz surrounding the episode spreads. The audience earned the episode a 1.2 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is a much need uptick for AMC's zombie series which dipped below three million live viewers for the first time in its history with Episode 10x11.

The Walking Dead Episode 10x12 is titled, "Walk With Us." The official synopsis for Walk With Us reads, "Alpha and the Whisperers attack Hilltop, with Negan's help." The episode was directed by executive producer and VFX genius Greg Nicotero on a script from Eli Jorne and Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

Given the shocking nature and positive response to The Walking Dead Episode 10x12, it's not unlikely that we will see many viewers return for Episode 10x13. The cancellation of all sports in the United States and closing of movie theaters likely helped point a few eyeballs back at AMC's zombie series, as well. This will only be bolstered as the weeks go on and viewing options and activities remain limited. Pre-production on The Walking Dead's eleventh season has been temporarily put on hold due to coronavirus concerns, as well as Fear the Walking Dead taking a break from its production in Austin, Texas.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.