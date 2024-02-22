Chandler Riggs and Former The Walking Dead Stars Making New Movie

It has been more than six years since Chandler Riggs officially exited The Walking Dead and his role of Carl Grimes in a shocking Season 8 episode of AMC's long-running zombie series. Riggs joined the show as a child actor, growing up in front of the world and eventually celebrating his 18th birthday on the show's set. Since leaving the series, Riggs has picked up various roles and started new endeavors but recently went back to work with a few of his TWD co-stars. In a self-made short film. Riggs re-teamed with some of The Walking Dead's young stars.

"Dude, it's been great," Riggs told ComicBook.com on the red carpet for the premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. "I've just been... It's been six years since I've been off, six and a half years, oh my God, since I've been off the show and, yeah. Yeah, it's just been a lot of time just in LA trying to start to make things happen. Started my own production company and so doing some directing and producing. I just came off set directing today actually, and just booked it over here." The production company is known as Smooth Blend Films.

The project Riggs is currently working on puts him back in business with The Walking Dead's Sophia actress Madison Lintz and Enid actress Katelyn Nacon. "It's a short film that myself and my roommate both on the production company and we're directing, producing. It's actually with Katelyn and with Madison Lintz who played Sophia on the show and a bunch of other of our actor friends, and it's this fun, cool thriller and we got this just awesome grant from Panavision. So we're just trying to just do everything we can to make it as good as it can be."

There is no word just yet on the title or release date for Riggs' new short film. It's also unclear if he will play any role in the upcoming The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, set to debut its first episode on Sunday night and centers around Carl's father, Rick Grimes, and his post-apocalyptic mother, Michonne.

As for Riggs' relationship with other Walking Dead co-stars, the actor promised many keep in touch. "We see each other at conventions sometimes and Katelyn who played Enid on the show is a good friend of mine, see her all the time," Riggs said, on the same night he reunited with the show's Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln on the premiere's carpet. "But yeah, I mean it's really events like this, we all come back together. It's great."