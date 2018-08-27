‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Reveals Newest Villain

Fear The Walking Dead introduced four new characters to the series Sunday, including its newest human threat (Gotham's Tonya Pinkins).

A rain-battered Morgan (Lennie James) holes up in the back of a semi, where he finds a cache of cardboard boxes bearing a seemingly benevolent message written in marker: "Take what you need. Leave what you don't. See you further on up the road."

The care package seems tailor-suited for Morgan. Digging through the box, he finds bottled water, MREs, a toy semi, a pocket knife, and a handful of protein bars in different flavors: vanilla, cookie dough, and peanut butter — Morgan's favorite.

Waking up the next day, he realizes he accidentally hitched a ride and ends up hundreds of miles away at The Flip-Flop Truck Stop, home of the "best mud pie in Mississippi." Inside, he finds a well-kept haven stocked with a treasure trove of supplies — water, canned foods, walkie talkies — and amenities like a cozy handicap bathroom stall, complete with working toilet.

A bewildered Morgan interacts with a CB radio, where a sugary-sweet voice tells him to "make himself at home."

"You know what we say," the woman tells him, "'take what you need, leave what you don't.'" When he asks who she is and what this place is, he gets no answer.

That same semi was commandeered by trucking grifters Sarah (Mo Collins) and Wendell (Daryl Mitchell), a shady duo who force Morgan to show them the way to Morgan's intended destination: the sounds-too-good-to-be-true Alexandria, Virginia.

Finding themselves allies — at least for now — Morgan conscripts Sarah and Wendell to be his ride.

"I think the person you stole that truck from didn't know if anybody would find the box that he left on the side of the road, but he left it there anyway. I think he tried, and that's what I'm gonna do," he tells them.

"You still want to go to Virginia? Then you can be my ride. But we're gonna pick up some other people first. Or I just continue on foot, man. And it wouldn't be the first time."

They begrudgingly agree to distribute the boxes and find Morgan's missing friends — Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Strand (Colman Domingo), et al — and then "we're gonna turn around and take that rig straight back to Virginia," Wendell says. Morgan and crew drop off the truck load of boxes at various mile markers, and an optimistic Morgan hops on the radio, hoping to connect with the mysterious benefactor.

"I don't know your name and I don't know where you are," he says. "I don't even know if you can hear me. But I talked to one of your friends when I was at the truck stop. Now I'm with some people, and we have your truck. We're headed back to Texas. We're bringing it back to you. So wherever you are, we'll keep looking. You hang on, because we're coming. We'll see you on up the road."

Morgan's words come over the radio at the Flip-Flop Truck Stop before a hand shuts it off. A disheveled and haggard woman chuckles to herself.

"Well, Pervis, gonna be going on the road again after all," she says, addressing a gnawing walker staked to the wall. Using a marker, she scribbles all over its face: "TAKE WHAT YOU NEED. LEAVE WHAT YOU DON'T."

"It looks like we're going to Texas," she says, a devilish smile slipping across her face. End of episode.

Showrunner Andrew Chambliss previously teased the arrival of the mysterious woman, confirming the new human antagonist:

"The storm is the thing that makes the world a lot harder to live in, but there will be someone cropping up who is going to really test all our characters in ways that they didn't expect," Chambliss told THR.

"And this antagonist — I don't want to give away too much about who this person is — may know a lot more about our characters, or have insight into who they are, and what they're going through in ways that our characters don't even have."

Fear The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.