Fear the Walking Dead Fans Blast “Boring” Episode 511

An alarming number of Fear the Walking Dead viewers are calling Sunday's episode 511, "You're Still Here," slow-moving and "damn boring."

The official Walking Dead Twitter account's weekly post-episode discussion quickly fielded complaints from viewers agreeing the episode — which follows Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Strand (Colman Domingo) helping loner survivor Wes (Colby Hollman) on a misguided mission — was a "boring" one.

What are your thoughts on tonight’s new episode of #FearTWD?? Join our discussion! https://t.co/18OqrVjRl6 pic.twitter.com/1G3O3xq5B9 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) August 26, 2019

"I'd prefer if they ditched this goody two shoes nonsense and start killing and getting to a legit goal," wrote one commenter, who added Season 5 "spiraled into absolute shit" after a strong season opener.

Another criticized the episode for making Alicia "look weak and scared" when she avoided killing walkers, a choice Alicia made after a traumatic encounter with the undead left her exposed to irradiated walker blood.

Fear "has gotten so damn boring," replied another Twitter user. Yet another said they were "bored to tears," adding to a Twitter thread filled with largely negative reactions. Viewers also took to social media with scathing reviews of Fear's mid-season premiere, which was for the first time filmed in a documentary style through the lens of video journalist Althea (Maggie Grace).

A sixth season of the spinoff has already been greenlit. Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, who took over from series co-creator Dave Erickson in their semi-rebooted Season 4, promised Season 5 will end with a "big change" that will "reinvent" the show for Season 6.

Chambliss briefly expanded on that tease in a recent interview, saying that big change is "something that we're very excited about, and it's really going to change the narrative approach of how we tell stories in Season 6."