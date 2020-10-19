Fear The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Welcome to the Club

Some seemingly random prisoners in jump suits are escorted through Ginny's camp. A man with an assault rifle lines them up before a garage door, telling them Virginia gave them a second chance, not him. They are each given a pole-like weapon for a shot at redemption. They have to kill the zombies on the other side of it. One man thinks he can't do it and tries to leave. The man in charge raises his gun and demands the man get back in line. The door gets stuck in an open position and slime-covered walkers start pulling people under it. The man in charge tries to close it but ends up getting pulled under by a woman who reaches out to him for help. The scared man tries to pull him out but the man who was in charge gets pulled in and devoured. Fear the Walking Dead's opening credits play. Alicia and strand are literally shoveling sh-t. A man pulls up in the SWAT van and tells them to hurry up because the wind is blowing the smell towards where everyone is trying to eat. They get handcuffed and escorted into town, being greeted by a girl who looks like Virginia, her name is Dakota.

Continued In Virginia's office, Daniel is cutting her hair and acting as if he genuinely does not know Strand or Alicia. He has a scar on his head. Virginia hands over Alicia's weapon of choice before leaving with Hill on hand to escort them to their new destination. Strand tries to talk with Daniel but Daniel insists he doesn't know him. He offers Strand a St. Christopher's medallion. His wife used to wear it. "it helps people to bear heavy burdens," he explains. Alicia and Strand get dropped off at the warehouse where zombies are behind a garage door. A prisoner tries to run but a ranger shoots them down. Strand and Alicia are given some weapons to fight the dead. Charlie and a new friend named Janice meet up with them to help with the mission. Strand declares they're not going to clear this place of the dead but instead will take it over.

Continued The scared young man from early in the episode explains what happened when the door jammed to Strand. He feels guilty about not doing more earlier. They find Dakota in the weapon truck. Strand wants to hand her over but Dakota wants to help them take out the rangers. She is Virginia's sister. Elsewhere, in a tent, Dakota explains that Virginia will hunt them and kill the people they care about if they go after the rangers. She tells them that inside the warehouse, there is an important weapon which Virginia wants to get to. Dakota says she heard about Strand's deal with Virginia which is news to Alicia, who storms out of the tent. He tracks Alicia down. "I gave her to M wrap to keep us together," he tells her. "I didn't do it for you, I did it for me." They ultimately form their plan.

Continued Strand and Alicia line everybody up to try to kill the walkers. They have a cattle chute ready to trap them. The door is opened and the dead start stumbling out. At the end of the chute, the prisoners kill walkers one by one. As the walkers start to grow in numbers, they call out for Sanjay to close the door but he ran away. Everything starts to go wrong. They narrowly rescue Charlie with an assist from Dakota. Rangers rush in, radioing to Hill that they found Dakota. The two rangers end up sticking around as things go bad again and are eaten by the dead. Strand and Dakota run to a trailer where they find Sanjay hiding. Strand tries to use the horn to get the dead to move away from the group but it doesn't work so he goes outside. Strand stabs Sanjay in the leg and throws him out to the dead. Alicia and Janice are able to get the rangers guns and use them to kill the herd. Strand doesn't tell anyone about being responsible for Sanjay's death, instead credits him as a hero.

Continued In the empty warehouse, Strand and the group find no weapon. Dakota declares she is not lying as Virginia arrives. Strand realizes they can't win the fight. Virginia is proud of Strand for clearing the warehouse and she declares that the people who cleared it are "the key" to their survival. "You just formed us an army," Virginia declares. She wants Strand to convince the people around him to follow her. She gives him a key which allows him to use his people however she sees fit. "When the time comes for me to call y'all up for the big show, y'all best be ready."

Comtinued Later, Daniel is cutting Charlie's hair. He doesn't recognize her, either. Charlie plays a song for him on a banjo and Daniel recognizes it but claims to not remember having taught it to her. Alicia and Charlie get in a truck to head out. Strand told Janice to stay behind for laundry duty. Strand starts to tell Alicia that he reassigned her somewhere far away from himself. Strand says Alicia makes him remember being this person and he can't be ruthless if she is watching. "I don't wanna drag you down with me Alicia," he tells her. "I need to forget who I am but you don't." He hands her the necklace that Daniel gave her and heads off on his own before a ranger escorts Alicia away. Inside, Strand is greeted by a ranger simply for wearing the key. He tries to talk to Daniel one more time but gets nothing, telling him he envies him for not remembering their journey.