The Internet Reacts To ‘The Walking Dead' Episode 100

"Mercy" included loads of easter eggs and callbacks from past episodes, but there was plenty of new introduced to the lore: Rick (Andrew Lincoln) lead the Alexandria, Hilltop and Kingdom communities in a surprise attack on the Sanctuary, home to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors, Carl (Chandler Riggs) showed off his compassionate side when he happened across a stranger (Avi Nash), and most of all, audiences saw a glimpse into a possible future with "Old Man Rick," an aged-up Judith and a decidedly different looking Alexandria.

The Walking Dead is back. The hit AMC series returned tonight with its season 8 premiere — the series' landmark 100th episode — and fans on Twitter and Facebook are abuzz about what the newest season already brings to the table.

Old Man Rick / Future Alexandria

Less than ten minutes into the season opener, fans caught their first glimpse at what has been dubbed "Old Man Rick" — a more distinguished, grizzled Rick Grimes. An apparent flash forward — or at least the vision of a possible future imagined by Rick — the "future" scenes saw Rick, Carl, Michonne (Danai Gurira) and a much older Judith as a happy family. Even more surprisingly, Rick and Judith step outside, revealing a much different looking Alexandria.

So, fans are asking, what the hell was that all about?

It was all a dream lol #TWD — Jon-Phil Winter (@fonjil) October 23, 2017

Rick looks like he hasn't slept since the zombie apocalypse started. #TWD — Amiz (@ZombiexMom23) October 23, 2017

Every time we see a "what could be" moment it makes me think of Beth in S4, telling Daryl what she imagined life at the (c) #TWD #DemDeadz — We So Nerdy (@WeSoNerdy) October 23, 2017

What if it is, all a dream...? #TWD — Dj Reo (@djreo82) October 23, 2017

S1E1 hospital bed anyone? Oh yeah. #TheWalkingDead — IanCrouse (@AuthorIanCrouse) October 23, 2017

I thought old man Rick was my TV accidentally switching to The Santa Clause movie with Tim Allen. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/CGVmTiApwA — Stephany P Maness (@SPManess) October 23, 2017

me trying to figure out what these old man rick scenes mean #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/fqyGz4Pidj — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) October 23, 2017

OLD MAN RICK. Hallucination... or flash forward?! ? #TheWalkingDead — #TWD Fan Page (@FTWDFans) October 23, 2017

I remember seeing "old man rick " in makeup an I started tripping. I had so many questions, they didnt know anything. I still dont! — Carlos A Navarro (@ToTheTopCarlos) October 23, 2017

Even in the future, Michonne proving black don’t crack #TWD #DemDeadz — Nother Brother Ent. (@NotherBrother) October 23, 2017

The shot of Rick laid in bed and waking up, the camera on his face, is an obvious call back to the 2010 pilot when Rick first woke from his coma — just one of the many references to the series' past 99 episodes in episode 100.

The cast and crew have shot down the theory that Old Man Rick waking up means the entire series up to this point was all a dream: showrunner Scott M. Gimple debunked the theory on last month's Walking Dead preview special, saying, "He's not waking up from the coma. No coma. It's not a coma."

Leading man Andrew Lincoln admitted he found the idea of an older Rick interesting, noting the sequence is "in the future" and not Rick awaking from his coma. "It's an older Rick," Lincoln teased. "So by virtue of the fact that you see, that means that it's in the future."

Gimple and executive producer Greg Nicotero stated Rick's new look wouldn't be fully explained by the end of the season 8 opener, but promised audiences will come to understand "about halfway through the season."

"We won't quite know what it's about, and then we'll get an answer to that about halfway through," Gimple said. "It's something that's going to play out."