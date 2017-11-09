The Internet Reacts To ‘The Walking Dead' Episode 100
Spoilers for The Walking Dead 8x01.
The Walking Dead is back. The hit AMC series returned tonight with its season 8 premiere — the series' landmark 100th episode — and fans on Twitter and Facebook are abuzz about what the newest season already brings to the table.
"Mercy" included loads of easter eggs and callbacks from past episodes, but there was plenty of new introduced to the lore: Rick (Andrew Lincoln) lead the Alexandria, Hilltop and Kingdom communities in a surprise attack on the Sanctuary, home to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors, Carl (Chandler Riggs) showed off his compassionate side when he happened across a stranger (Avi Nash), and most of all, audiences saw a glimpse into a possible future with "Old Man Rick," an aged-up Judith and a decidedly different looking Alexandria.
Old Man Rick / Future Alexandria
Less than ten minutes into the season opener, fans caught their first glimpse at what has been dubbed "Old Man Rick" — a more distinguished, grizzled Rick Grimes. An apparent flash forward — or at least the vision of a possible future imagined by Rick — the "future" scenes saw Rick, Carl, Michonne (Danai Gurira) and a much older Judith as a happy family. Even more surprisingly, Rick and Judith step outside, revealing a much different looking Alexandria.
So, fans are asking, what the hell was that all about?
They fucking with us already!?! #DemDeadz#TWD#WalkingDead— Tedley™ (@TechGameTeddy) October 23, 2017
It was all a dream lol #TWD— Jon-Phil Winter (@fonjil) October 23, 2017
Rick looks like he hasn't slept since the zombie apocalypse started. #TWD— Amiz (@ZombiexMom23) October 23, 2017
Every time we see a "what could be" moment it makes me think of Beth in S4, telling Daryl what she imagined life at the (c) #TWD #DemDeadz— We So Nerdy (@WeSoNerdy) October 23, 2017
What if it is, all a dream...? #TWD— Dj Reo (@djreo82) October 23, 2017
S1E1 hospital bed anyone? Oh yeah. #TheWalkingDead— IanCrouse (@AuthorIanCrouse) October 23, 2017
The hardest who did it better of all time. #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/e8vTOZmZ1A— Rick Grimes (@RickAndThangs) October 23, 2017
I thought old man Rick was my TV accidentally switching to The Santa Clause movie with Tim Allen. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/CGVmTiApwA— Stephany P Maness (@SPManess) October 23, 2017
me trying to figure out what these old man rick scenes mean #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/fqyGz4Pidj— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) October 23, 2017
OLD MAN RICK. Hallucination... or flash forward?! ? #TheWalkingDead— #TWD Fan Page (@FTWDFans) October 23, 2017
I remember seeing "old man rick " in makeup an I started tripping. I had so many questions, they didnt know anything. I still dont!— Carlos A Navarro (@ToTheTopCarlos) October 23, 2017
Even in the future, Michonne proving black don’t crack #TWD #DemDeadz— Nother Brother Ent. (@NotherBrother) October 23, 2017
Judith! OMG, these hallucinations/flash forwards are messing with me. #TWD #TheWalkingDead #FreshBuzz— QueenLeaf (@QueenLeafAsgard) October 23, 2017
I’m confused was Rick hallucinating? #TWD #TheWalkingDead— Bethany (@BethanyWeaver) October 23, 2017
Gabrielle .. why’d you have to save Gregory? And then you were right next to Negan w a gun? 2 opportunities lost. #TWD— Janet St. James (@janetstjames) October 23, 2017
Loving Grimes family 2.0 scenes. ❤?? #TWD100 #TWD— Monique (@calhoun_monique) October 23, 2017
Judith only five but rick has a fukin cane #TheWalkingDead #thewalkingdead100 #twd— Angela (@ang3wa) October 23, 2017
The shot of Rick laid in bed and waking up, the camera on his face, is an obvious call back to the 2010 pilot when Rick first woke from his coma — just one of the many references to the series' past 99 episodes in episode 100.
The cast and crew have shot down the theory that Old Man Rick waking up means the entire series up to this point was all a dream: showrunner Scott M. Gimple debunked the theory on last month's Walking Dead preview special, saying, "He's not waking up from the coma. No coma. It's not a coma."
Leading man Andrew Lincoln admitted he found the idea of an older Rick interesting, noting the sequence is "in the future" and not Rick awaking from his coma. "It's an older Rick," Lincoln teased. "So by virtue of the fact that you see, that means that it's in the future."
Gimple and executive producer Greg Nicotero stated Rick's new look wouldn't be fully explained by the end of the season 8 opener, but promised audiences will come to understand "about halfway through the season."
"We won't quite know what it's about, and then we'll get an answer to that about halfway through," Gimple said. "It's something that's going to play out."prevnext
Carl's New Character Encounter
The episode saw Carl encounter a mysterious traveler — learn more about him here — and most fans are siding with Rick, who fired a warning shot to scare the stranger off: this guy's not part of Team Family, and he shouldn't be trusted.
STAY IN THE HOUSE, CARL okay had to do that, it's out of my system now. #TWD— Rebecca Abney (@rcgabney) October 23, 2017
Here we go... The moment son parallels father— Emme (@em29me) October 23, 2017
I see you Carl#TWD
Hmmm this dude is hurt and we still don't see his face... This is a trap #TWD100 #DemDeadz #TWD— RiceBall (@Feedmericeballs) October 23, 2017
Carl still got that trigger finger ? #TWD— Cimmie Turner (@CimmieThePrince) October 23, 2017
WE GOT OURSELVES AN APOCALYPSE MUSLIM Y'ALL ♡♡♡♡♡♡ #TheWalkingDead @AMCTalkingDead— Shanballs (@shnooni) October 23, 2017
Carl’s too naive. #thewalkingdead #TheWalkingDead100— Bree Harrington (@LadyHarry1014) October 23, 2017
Rick ain't with that shit. Get gone dude!! #TheWalkingDead— Obatala's Beauty (@FoodieStrid) October 23, 2017
Carl.. Don't go towards the crazy babbling man. Didn't being around Shane teach you something? #TWD #TheWalkingDead— Stacie Jackson (@InRiversOfStars) October 23, 2017
Carl got a lil’ bass in his voice, wanna act all high-mighty. u can’t trust NOBODY fam. #TheWalkingDead #DeyWalking— Bandolero® (@delphrano) October 23, 2017
prevnext
Rick not taking any more chances lol #thewalkingdead #alloutwar #twd100— B E A N Z (@PhotosByBeanz) October 23, 2017
Negan And Gabriel Sitting In A Tree, S-H-I-T-T-I-N-G
Part of the group's attack on the Sanctuary including leading a massive horde of Walkers towards the compound, and the plan went off without a hitch — except Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) was accidentally left behind after risking his own life to save the Gregory (Xander Berkeley), the treacherous figurehead of the Hilltop colony.
The padre's situation was made worse when Negan stepped out of the shadows, and the pair were revealed to be trapped by the swarm of flesh-hungry Walkers clawing at the trailer.
Someone is going to put the Curb Your Enthusiasm music over Gabriel seeing Negan in the trailer before dawn. #TheWalkingDead— Fareed Blackman (@FareedBlackman) October 23, 2017
Father Gabriel when he tried to help but Gregory took his car #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/R3BPmGyr9j— JOVANNI (@Jolermo_) October 23, 2017
Negan: I hope you got your shittin pants on, because you are about to shit your pants.
Gabriel: too late #TheWalkingDead— Josh (@jaythashooter) October 23, 2017
#TheWalkingDead watch Negan sacrifice Gabriel to the walkers so his bitch ass can escape ?????— :)ARMY WORLD(: (@clockplot7) October 23, 2017
Wtf didn't father gabriel just have shot Negan right there. This is gonna take for ever to kill this guy.. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/AWtLKN0iNC— Matt (@M_Berger21) October 23, 2017
#TheWalkingDead oh for heaven’s sakes. Shoot Negan, Gabriel. What the hell?— HeyJude! (@Hoodie3) October 23, 2017
Just omfg Father Gabriel so damn dumb! I just want to kick him like this #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/4LfIrs5ZiO— usher mega fan (@UsherPassion) October 23, 2017
Tune in next week for the many adventures of Negan and Father Gabriel! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/pg4wyJXTG1— Carl Grimes (@TheCarlGrimes_) October 23, 2017
If Gabriel's dead (which I doubt), it's not your fault, Rick. It's Gregory's (I reiterate, invertebrate weasel). #TheWalkingDead— Tyler Reznik (@Tyler_Reznik) October 23, 2017
I really don't feel sorry or bad for Gabriel at all now that he's stuck in his current predicament.#Thewalkingdead #demdeadz #alloutwar pic.twitter.com/4jdElDJaW0— B E A N Z (@PhotosByBeanz) October 23, 2017
When Rick has dozens of people with rifles aimed at Negan and NOBODY SHOOTS HIM??!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/xC0Ja1qPOS— Doug Stryker (@Doug_Stryker) October 23, 2017
prevnext
When you realize you hidin in Negan's spot #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/pgK7z6PEND— Kathryn Walterscheid (@katscheid) October 23, 2017
Rick’s Polaroid0comments
Alexandria, the Hilltop and the Kingdom came together, bringing the war to Negan and launching a guns ablazin' fire fight on the Sanctuary. On the tail end of the attack, with Negan in retreat, Rick took out a Polaroid camera and snapped a picture — creating yet another question for fans.
Rick taking pictures and shyt ???? #twd— Thomas Kassidy (@KastroKalikoe) October 23, 2017
THE POLAROID PICTURE #TWD— Sarah ✨ (@TheMissPiggy_95) October 23, 2017
Why is Rick taking pictures? #TalkingDead #TWD— Stephanie Williams (@swilliams130609) October 23, 2017
Cold blooded Polaroid #TWD— Butch Worley (@butchworley) October 23, 2017
LMAO!! He took. A picture #TWD— ? (@MsxZStrawberry) October 23, 2017
Rick really just took a picture #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/GB6vpAqp9Y— fluff ? (@KambachFluff) October 23, 2017
Shake it like a Polaroid picture, Rick! #DieNeegan #TheWalkingDead— Anne B (@MotherByMoon) October 23, 2017
@TheWalkingDead Pictures Are Worth A Thousands Words #TWD #TheWalkingDead— ??Ɇƿɨϲ?? (@Roguishly_Epic) October 23, 2017
What's up with the pic Rick #TheWalkingDead— TeamSalBrian (@TeamSalBrian) October 23, 2017
And yet, in the middle of chaos, Rick never forgets to take pics to the scrapbooking... #TWD #thewalkingdead — watching The Walking Dead— Anna Vävare (@goddessanna) October 23, 2017
Keep tuning into The Walking Dead Sundays at 9/8c on AMC to have all these questions answered.