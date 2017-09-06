The Walking Dead: How 7x07 Foreshadows Spencer’s Death

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7 follow.

Spencer's death in the comics was very much self-inflicted. The character chose not to trust Rick Grimes and, in doing so, made himself untrusthworthy. The new oppressor of Alexandria is not a fan of people he can't trust.

Spencer is showing all sorts of shades of realizing his comic book death on television and the pieces are all in place for his fate to be exposed in the show's midseason finale in one week.

In issue #111, Rick is at the Kingdom speaking with Ezekiel but Negan makes a visit to Alexandria. While Alexandria tells Negan that Rick is out on a supply run, the menace chooses to post up on a vacant front porch where he is approached by Spencer Monroe. Of course, Rick has not found the Kingdom on television (yet) but he is outside of the Safe-Zone on an adventure with Aaron at the moment.

"I understand what you're trying to do... To build here, with all these people," Spencer said to Negan in issue #111. "I can't say I agree with all your methods, but I get it. You're building a network, and you're making people work together, contribute to a greater good... It all makes sense. Rick Grimes is not someone who works well with others. I'm just warning you."

The words appeared to have nabbed Negan's attention as Spencer went on.

"Rick wasn't originally the leader here," Spencer said. "It was my father and he was doing a much better job of it. Rick came along, with his group, and really wrecked things for us here. He's... Well... He's a maniac. That's the best way to put it. He may even want to work with you, but I'm telling you... This guy can't not be the boss."

It was all a play to get himself into a position of power.

"I am my father's son," Spencer said. "I think I can be the leader he was."

Negan heard Spencer out before walking around with him, disguising his anger with interest. He leads Spencer to believe he wants to talk about Rick's supply run but ultimately questions whether or not the last remaining member of the Monroe family has any guts. He rules that he doesn't before using a knife to slice Spencer's stomach open, leaving his guts hanging from his stomach.

He had guts along, Negan realizes.

Spencer has had similar conversations with Rosita, several times now. The son of Deanna Monroe wants to take Rick out of a position of power, that much is clear, but, now, Negan is sitting on the front porch in Alexandria ready to be approached by last remaining Monroe.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Austin Nichols weighed in on his character earning such a death.

"I remember reading the comics and going, 'Oh, my god. That death is f---ing awesome,'" Nichols said. "I sure hope he doesn't die, but everybody does eventually. If that was his death I think I'd be pretty proud of that death, a pretty cool death by Negan."

However, Episode 7x07 went one further to foreshadow Spencer's death in its 90-minute run time.

While Spencer was running around in the woods by himself, he found a dead man in a tree. The man was very much dead. His guts were emerging from his stomach as he was hoisted up on his perch with a bow next to him. As Spencer looked to him, he saw the guts. When Negan kills Spencer in the comics, we all see his guts.

All things considered, The Walking Dead has certainly been teasing Spencer's sendoff. It could, of course, turn out to be one big mislead, but this one seems to be pretty inevitable, at this point.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.