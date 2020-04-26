The Walking Dead Poll Reveals If Fans Want Daryl Romance With Carol or Connie

✖

Results from a recent poll reveal who fans most want to see in a romantic relationship with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) on The Walking Dead. The stoic zombie apocalypse survivor has never participated in a romantic storyline, leaving some fans to pine for pairings with Beth (Emily Kinney), the late half-sister of Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Daryl's longtime best friend Carol (Melissa McBride), and in recent seasons, new friend Connie (Lauren Ridloff). The poll comes after Reedus reported hearing "rumors" the next season of The Walking Dead will address Daryl's sex life, potentially giving the character his first physical relationship after ten seasons.

In a poll conducted on Reddit's unofficial Walking Dead subreddit, 237 of 510 respondents picked Connie as the character they "ship" Daryl with most. Daryl's canine companion, Dog, won 163 votes, followed by 73 votes cast for Carol and another 37 for Beth Greene.

"We're not trying to pit any shippers against each other," showrunner Angela Kang previously told Insider, referring to factions of fans who wish to see "Caryl," a pairing between Carol and Daryl, or "Donnie," coupling Daryl and Connie. "I think the interesting thing is everybody ships Daryl with somebody else. I think we've always tried to portray that Connie and Carol actually really like each other, and I think that we've shown that Carol thinks that Connie is maybe a good person for Daryl."

Connie hasn't been seen since this year's midseason premiere, "Squeeze," which ended with Connie and Magna (Nadia Hilker) accidentally trapped in a cave-in when Carol attempted to eliminate Whisperer leader Alpha's (Samantha Morton) walker horde. Magna has since resurfaced, but was separated from Connie when escaping the cave flooded with walkers and Whisperers.

"There's no, certainly amongst the characters, there's no sort of animosity, which adds to the sense of shame and pain and guilt, and everything for Carol, because it's somebody that she knew was important to Daryl regardless of whether he is comfortable saying anything about it, or whether he's aware, or whatever it is," Kang added. "[Daryl and Connie], at the very least, have a friendship that matters."

On an episode of Talking Dead aired after the midseason 10 premiere, Ridloff defended Carol, who shared a touching moment with Connie in "Squeeze":

"Right now of course they have the Donnie shippers and the Caryl shippers, the wars with the fans, but I think it was just a moment to show everybody that Connie and Carol are two very mature women who have a relationship and a rapport outside of this man, that he doesn’t even have to be involved," Ridloff said of a moment where Connie, communicating through American Sign Language, helps calm Carol while below ground. "And the fact that Connie was able to do something that involved just the simple touch of the hand, and to have that moment of humanness, it’s almost like holding her hand. Holding her hand would have been babying Carol, and it wasn’t anything like that. I think it was a creative way for Connie to give Carol that support."

The Walking Dead next airs the Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," as a special episode later this year.