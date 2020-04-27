The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun Signs First Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios

✖

The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun has signed a first-look television series deal with Amazon Studios, where Yeun reunites with Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman as the voice of the lead character in adult animated series Invincible. Yeun's deal comes after Kirkman and his Skybound Entertainment in 2017 inked a first-look pact with Amazon to develop new television series to premiere on the Amazon Prime Video service. In addition to backing Academy Award-winning or nominated films such as Manchester by the Sea and The Big Sick, Amazon Studios is home to original series Bosch, Jack Ryan, Hunters, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Tick and The Boys.

"Steven made his mark on international pop culture in his breakout role on The Walking Dead, and is an accomplished actor across a diverse span of film, TV and voice work," said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios. "Steven’s incredible range of talent and his commitment as a producer to tell stories focused on underrepresented voices make him a perfect fit for the Amazon Studios family and our global audience."

Yeun played fan-favorite Glenn Rhee across the first seven seasons of The Walking Dead, until his character was killed off in the Season 7 premiere. Beyond voice work roles in the animated Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters and Voltron: Legendary Defender, Yeun starred in CBS All Access series The Twilight Zone and such films as Okja, Burning and Minari.

"I feel very fortunate and privileged in these times to be given an opportunity to tell more stories," Yeun said. "I am humbled to be in such good company with the incredible talent at Amazon, and I am very much looking forward to collaborating with unique voices to tell stories that connect us."

Amazon's Invincible also stars Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Zazie Beetz (Joker). During an April convention appearance in 2019, Yeun said he was hopeful the animated superhero series will run for "many seasons."

Other previously announced cast members include Seth Rogen (The Lion King), Gillan Jacobs (Community), Walton Goggins (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Jason Mantzoukas (Parks and Recreation), Mae Whitman (Arrested Development), Chris Diamantopolous (The Office), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (DC Super Hero Girls), Max Burkholder (Family Guy) and Andrew Rannells (Big Mouth).

Invincible is expected later this year on Amazon Prime Video.