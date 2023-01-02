The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Remembers Last Time He Saw Scott Wilson

During a recent appearance on Real Ones With Jon Bernthal, Norman Reedus reminisced about his and Bernthal's time together on The Walking Dead, and talked about his last encounter with Scott Wilson, the veteran actor who played Hershel Walker on the series. Wilson passed away in 2018, after his character had already died on the show, but that had not stopped him from returning in flashbacks, a Robot Chicken parody, and all the other creative ways that The Walking Dead would periodically find to revisit fan-favorite characters after they had been written out of the series for good.

Wilson was a huge part of the early years of The Walking Dead not just because of his character, but because of the role he played behind the scenes and at conventions. He was beloved by his fellow cast members, and made a big impression on fans at events like Walker Stalker Con.

"I think because I didn't know my dad as much as I would like to, when I find guys that I really respect of that age, I stick to them," Reedus told Bernthal. "I did it with Kris Kristofferson....I just love them. Scott was so open and so honest. The last time I saw Scott, we were all at his house and we were watching his In Cold Blood audition. He's sitting there next to me and he can't speak very well. We're sitting there watching, the room's totally quiet, and I looked over at him and he looked over at me, and I go 'you're such a fucking asshole,' and he just starts laughing."

You can see the full conversation below.

Wilson's character made a surprise cameo in the episode that sent Rick Grimes off to his own spinoff -- an episode which aired after Wilson passed away. Ultimately, the episode was dedicated to his memory.

"It wasn't scripted that he was supposed to be in Andy's last episode, but I wanted him to be there," Greg Nicotero, who directed the episode, told Talking Dead back in October. "The fact that we had Scott Wilson back, that makes me proud. There's a constant reminder of how he was so important."

Emily Kinney, who played one of Hershel's two daughters on the show, called him "the best tv dad a girl could ask for" and "An amazing actor, inspiration, and friend."