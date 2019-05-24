Lauren Cohan’s Cancelled Whiskey Cavalier Reportedly Being Shopped Around for Second Chance

The Lauren Cohan and Scott Foley-led Whiskey Cavalier could live to fight another day.

Network ABC on Sunday declined to renew the spy action comedy after its freshman season, but Deadline reports producers Warner Bros. Television will shop the series to other outlets or platforms.

Deadline reports the network asked Warner Bros. TV for "significant concessions" but both camps "could not find a compromise," leading to its cancellation.

WBTV could be looking to keep Whiskey Cavalier alive because the producer has made a big investment in the globe-hopping action series — filmed in Prague, London, and Paris — upping its international sale appeal.

Whiskey's cancellation was projected by television ratings tracking site TV by the Numbers in April, as its average 0.66 rating in the key 18-49 demographic made Whiskey the Disney-owned network's second-lowest freshman show of the season.

The series, created by David Hemingson (Don't Trust the B— in Apartment 23), was just ahead of legal drama The Fix, also cancelled by ABC Friday.

Ratings continued to decline before settling to a 0.4 in adults 18-49 (Live+Same Day), but Whiskey is a hefty DVR gainer that more than doubles its Live+Same Day numbers. Per most current numbers for its ongoing first season, Whiskey Cavalier averages 1.2 adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers.

Tyler James Williams, who starred alongside Ana Ortiz and Vir Das, is optimistic the series could find new life somewhere else.

"We love y'all, we love this show, we love each other. We made a strong show that every last one of us can be proud of," Williams tweeted Sunday when addressing the passionate fanbase making noise on social media.

"Thank you for fighting for us as hard as you did. Saw and appreciate it all. Never the end. Until next time."

Foley, appearing in an Instagram video with wife-slash-co-star Marika Dominczyk, said cancellation was a "tough call for the network."

"Ultimately they decided not to go with us," Foley said.

"We wish them the best. I want to thank my cast and my crew for being amazing to work with. The experience we've had here in Prague ... has been wonderful for us and our family. We have made friends that we will keep forever, and I don't know, onto the next. Thank you guys for those who watched, thanks for watching."

Cohan still has The Walking Dead as she insists she hasn't left despite stepping away five episodes into Season 9 in November. Whenever or wherever Cohan's Maggie Rhee returns — in Season 10, a spinoff series, or beyond — Cohan told EW she's "still very much a part" of the Walking Dead Universe.

In February, Cohan said she opted to step into the role of CIA agent Frankie 'Fiery Tribune' Trowbridge because she "got to go to a territory that was fun," describing Whiskey as a "light one-hour show that also still has a lot of sentiment and a lot of heart."

"I was just like, I've done this show for a long time," Cohan said of The Walking Dead during the winter Television Critics Association press tour.

"It was a long time to play a character, and sometimes you just get quiet and listen to your inner guidance and it's time to multitask."

