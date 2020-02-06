Y: The Last Man TV Series Loses Dunkirk Star as Lead

The planned adaptation of the comic book series Y: The Last Man continues to struggle, with a new report from The Hollywood Reporter claiming that Dunkirk star Barry Keoghan will no longer be starring as Yorick Brown in the series. The comic series from creators Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra has seen various attempts at adaptations come and go, with this most recent effort from FX seeming like the most promising. Once the series' cast had been revealed, it saw various changes in creative leadership, including a shift in showrunner. With the current incarnation of the series currently only in the scripting stage, Keoghan leaving the project might not result in any major delays, but this news will surely disappoint fans.

Last month, Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions John Landgraf claimed that development on the series was going well and that he had seen a handful of scripts.

“We’ve seen five, six scripts. We haven’t scheduled it because it hasn’t gone into production," Landgraf revealed to Deadline. "We changed showrunners and did a big reboot on it. But that seems to be going well.”

The series stars Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, and Amber Tamblyn. Eliza Clark currently serves as the series' showrunner.

FX describes the series, "Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male mammal save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class, and survival."

Last August, Vaughan offered a statement on the series in hopes of keeping enthusiasm for the project alive.

"The show must go on! Sorry for two Hollywood sellout posts in one day, but I just got back from the writers’ room for Y (still coming to FX in 2020!), and I’m very pleased to say the series is in excellent hands with new showrunner [Eliza Clark] and her intimidating squad of all-stars," he shared on Instagram. "TV is goddamn hard, and if the last 17 years have taught co-creator [Pia Guerra] and me anything, it’s that our story is particularly challenging to adapt, so I’m very grateful to everyone who’s helped get Yorick & Co. this far, especially Michael Green and Aïda Croal. Anyway, stay tuned, very good (monkey) shit coming your way soon."

