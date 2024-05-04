Rick and Morty: The Anime Shares New Sneak Peek Clip

Rick and Morty will be making its anime debut some time later this year, and Adult Swim has given fans a new look at what this will look like with a new sneak peek clip for Rick and Morty: The Anime. Rick and Morty Season 8 is currently in the works for a release next year, but it's not like Adult Swim will be going without a new entry from the most popular franchise airing today. Rick and Morty will be fleshing out more of its anime shorts with a full series, and now we have gotten a fresh look at this new take.

Rick and Morty: The Anime is gearing up to make its premiere some time later this year, and will be introducing fans to another Smith family within the wider multiverse for the animated series. This is extending more of the adventures seen in previous anime shorts with Adult Swim, and the newest sneek peek clip released shares a new look at this new anime Rick as he's currently being chased after for some kind of new experiment. You can check out the newest clip for Rick and Morty: The Anime below.

What to Know for Rick and Morty: The Anime

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be written and directed by Takashi Sano (who previously directed the "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film. Releasing some time later this year (with its actual release date yet to be announced as of the time of this publication) with Adult Swim and Max, it will be a ten episode long series produced by Sola Entertainment with Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda serving as producers. Yu Kiyozono will serve as the animation producer, Yuuki Kakizoe as the assistant producer, Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou as executive producers, Arisa Matsuzawa as art director, and Makiko Kojima as color designer.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will also feature Sou Ki as CGI director, Kaori Kobayashi as special effects supervisor, Tatsuo Noguchi as composite director, Yoshihiro Kasahara as editor, Koichi Iizuka as sound director, and Tetsuya Takahashi is composing the music at Terra-Musica. Preparing for a release with Adult Swim and Max, Rick and Morty: The Anime will feature Japanese language audio and English subtitles. The Japanese voice cast seems to be carried over from the shorts, but has yet to be fully confirmed.