Everything Coming to Disney+ in March

The streaming roster of Disney+ is only set to get more impressive in March, as the service has announced the full list of movies and TV episodes arriving next month. There are some big titles that fans have already been expecting, along with some new surprises and quite a few episodes of ongoing Disney+ originals. From Star Wars: The Clone Wars to Black Panther, there is going to be a lot of new content to enjoy on Disney+ next month. Of course, Black Panther is the biggest and most talked-about title coming to the service. The film has been streaming on Netflix for over a year but is finally set to make the move to Disney's exclusive service with the end of its current deal. Black Panther is one of the final pieces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe still left to appear on Disney+. Also arriving at the beginning of March is the first Ice Age movie, a movie that folks have been wondering whether or not it would come to the service since Blue Sky Studios is now owned by Disney. Excited to see what's in store this March on Disney+? Take a look at the full list below!

3/1 Doctor Dolittle 2

Ice Age

3/4 Black Panther

3/5 Bedtime Stories

3/6 The Finest Hours (Returning Title)

Three on the Run Diary of a Future President - "Matters of Diplomacy"

As she prepares for the big dance, Elena is shocked to discover she has a “mustache.” Attempts to fix it only make it worse, forcing her to “own” her look. Bobby and his buddies plan a prank for the dance, but when it doesn’t go the way Bobby expected, he lashes out at Liam. Gabi’s discomfort with her new relationship only grows when her mother invites the entire family over to meet Sam. Star Wars: The Clone Wars - "On the Wings of Keeradaks"

After their escape, Anakin Skywalker and the clones defend a local village. Marvel's Hero Project - "Genius Gitanjali"

When Gitanjali discovered there were people living without clean water, she was determined to find a solution. Through rounds of trial and error, and the search for a lab that would let a middle schooler use it, Gitanjali invented a device that could test for contaminants in water. Spurred on to create new tools that benefit others, her blend of science and kindness is what makes her a hero. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings - "Pandoran Wedding"

Patrice and Dontrell become the first couple ever married at Pandora, The World of Avatar. Alyssa & Scott honor generations of "ohana" at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, with a surprise performance by singer and guitarist Kina Grannis. Shop Class - "Justin's Biggest Fan"

Teams are challenged with designing and putting their own unique take on Little Free Libraries. Disney Family Sundays - "Zootopia: Bracelets"

The Pyle-Lawrence ladies join Amber for a project inspired by Disney's "Zootopia." One Day at Disney - "Kris Becker: Animal Keeper"

For over 20 years, Kris Becker has provided top notch care to the animals of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park. Through a unique and emotional bond, Becker is able to look after these exotic creatures through nutrition and wellness support. As she goes about her day, Becker is also able to interact with guests helping educate them on the animals and important conservation efforts.

3/13 Wicked Tuna (S3-8)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S1-6)

Zorro - Second Series (S1) Stargirl - Disney+ Original Movie

“Stargirl” from Disney+ is a tender and offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times’ best-selling young adult novel about an unassuming high schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl, whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves…and their world. Diary of a Future President - "State of the Union"

Elena is shocked to discover that Sasha wants to switch roommates for the Tallahassee field trip. Desperate to run from her problems, she misses the bus on purpose, only to be driven by Gabi – who’s fleeing from her own issues with Sam. Bobby, still confused by his behavior at the dance, tells his girlfriend that he loves her. Star Wars: The Clone Wars - "Unfinished Business"

Anakin Skywalker and the Bad Batch attempt to gain a victory for the Republic. Marvel's Hero Project - "Astonishing Austin"

Austin knows what it’s like when food is scarce. It was one of those times when he decided to grab a handful of beans and plant a garden. He invited his community to pick what they wanted, and word spread. Nearby farmers and volunteers came to help him work the soil and now, this local hero has shown a whole city how to sow the seeds of hope and reap the literal fruits of their labor. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings - "Made for Loving You"

Ana was missing her sister at her wedding, but Disney magic makes dreams come true, and Grammy award winning artist Tori Kelly performs. Melanie & Nathan reunite after decades with a ceremony aboard the Disney Wonder in Alaska. Shop Class - "Ramps & Champs"

Teams are challenged with turning iconic school items into skatepark obstacles. Disney Family Sundays - "The Muppets: Pom Poms"

The Crownholm family joins Amber for this craft inspired by The Muppets. One Day at Disney - "Leah Buono: Casting Director"

Leah Buono, Executive Director of Casting, takes us behind-the-scenes as she searches for the next Disney Channel star. Through casting calls, auditions and pure instinct, Leah is instrumental in the discovery of a new generation of young Disney Channel actors and actresses who will bring their talent, passion and drive to upcoming Disney Channel series and movies.

3/17 Big Hero 6 The Series (S2)

3/20 I Didn’t Do It (S1-2)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare (S2)

Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (S2) Diary of a Future President - "Two Party System"

In Tallahassee, Elena has unresolved issues with Jessica, and she decides to take a Senator’s inspiring advice, to find a solution. Bobby struggles with expressing himself and finds comfort in Sam’s guidance. Gabi tries to pretend like everything is fine at work, despite her new normal with Sam. Star Wars: The Clone Wars - "Gone With a Trace"

Ahsoka befriends a pilot but must hide her Jedi past while trying to stop a dangerous droid. Marvel's Hero Project - "High-Flying Hailey"

When Hailey realized her twin sister Livy’s ongoing medical care was putting a strain on her family’s finances, she leapt into action. Hailey founded a kids’ organization to reach out and provide community and support for families living with epilepsy, like hers. Now, Marvel makes her a true SuperHero, immortalized in her very own comic book. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings - "Wedding GOALS!"

College teammates Joi & Lexie have a fairy tale wedding at Disneyland with World Cup champion Brandie Chastain and singing sensation Colbie Collait. Nathan surprises Krystal with a proposal in Paris and help from Adventures By Disney. Shop Class - "Bridge or Bust"

Teams are challenged with designing and building bridges that look great and can support weight. Disney Family Sundays - "Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots"

The Ruvalcaba family joins Amber for a plant-tastic project inspired by Winnie The Pooh. One Day at Disney - "David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor"

David Muir, Anchor of ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir, sheds light on his responsibility as a newscaster. Inspired by the likes of Peter Jennings and Diane Sawyer, Muir believes it is his job to break through the chaos of today to deliver straightforward, relevant news to people around the world.

3/25 A Wrinkle in Time