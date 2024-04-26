The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Stresses "There Will Be More"

When it comes to the future of The Orville, fans of the series have been left with more questions than answers. Series star Adrianne Palicki has previously indicated that she's done with the show and cast contracts have expired, while J. Lee shared some cryptic social media posts that had some fans thinking that maybe a Season 4 of the series was possible. Still nothing definitive has emerged but series creator Seth MacFarlane is still confident that the series isn't done just yet. During an appearance on The Mike Henry Show (via CBR), MacFarlane addressed the situation, saying there "will be more".

"The Orville was a passion project, I say 'was' but I don't really mean 'was' because there will be more," MacFarlane said.

As of this article's writing, The Orville has not yet been renewed for a Season 4.

MacFarlane Has Addressed The Future of The Orville Before

MacFarlane's latest comments about The Orville aren't the only ones he's made that are optimistic. In a previous interview while promoting the Ted series, he and Scott Grimes both spoke about the series and how before the 2023 strikes a Season 4 seemed very much on the horizon.

"Right before the strike, it feels like we were going to announce a Season 4," Grimes said. "I think it's a better than good possibility that we get to do this again. This is [Seth's] little child, he loves to do The Orville, and it'd be a shame if we didn't get to do one more season. So, I would say that I'm optimistic. That's what I would say."

"I'm trying to remember what the exact, well-worded polite statement was that Hulu put out… All I can say is the same thing that Hulu said, which is the show is not dead. Nobody has told me that it's dead from the network, so we're proceeding under those auspices," MacFarlane said.

What Would Season 4 of The Orville Look Like?

MacFarlane has previously called Season 4 of The Orville a blank slate.

"It's tough to chart what exactly what a Season 4 would be, because when we started writing Season 3, half the stuff that happened — the shifting of the Alliances, the Kaylon becoming an ally, the Moclans becoming enemies — I never could have predicted. It's just something that came about in the writers room over time. Certainly we set up threads this year, and most were pretty obvious, that lend themselves to payoffs in a Season 4, but how everything intertwines and evolves and develops…. I don't even know if we're picked up!"

