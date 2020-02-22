Secret Westworld Season 3 Trailer Discovered on Viral Site

Fans got their best look yet at HBO's mind-bending, robot revolution series Westworld with a brand new trailer for Season 3, but that's not the only thing they released for fans who knew where to look. The acclaimed series featuring Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, and Evan Rachel Wood is set to premiere next month, and to tide people over HBO is conducting another alternate reality game to tease new details about the world outside of Delos' theme park. It also hid a second teaser trailer that reveals brand new footage from the third season of Westworld.

Check out the new trailer in the video player below:

We're starting to see glimpses of what the storyline will be for Season 3, which seems to be expanding beyond the park to show how artificial intelligences are used throughout the world. As Wood's character Dolores finally breaks free of the park's confines and attempts to engineer a robot uprising, it looks like we'll see Newton's Maeve and Jeffrey Wright's Bernard oppose her efforts.

Wood previously spoke with ComicBook.com about Westworld Season 3, teasing the mysterious orbs that contain the individual hosts' identities that Dolores smuggled out of the park.

"We do know that Dolores has taken a lot of pearls with her," Wood said. "Who are those pearls? I don't know. I know there's also a mystery pearl in the Hale body because once Dolores got out of Hale and rebuilt herself and rebuilt Bernard she kept the Hale body and that Hale is now going out into the real world with her but we have no idea who's in there."

She went on to tease the havoc that Dolores will wreak now that she's escaped the park, referencing the loss of James Marsden's Teddy in the Season 2 finale.

"I think now, Season Three, she'll be in the real world apparently," Wood said. "And I think that's gonna be really interesting for her because now she is actually alone. Because unfortunately through hard decisions that she had to make, some that she may even regret, we've lost Teddy which was devastating."

We also spoke with Marsden about a potential Westworld return at a recent event for Sonic the Hedgehog, but the actor remained tight-lipped.

"I mean, I'm not allowed to say anything," Marsden explained. "But I would say that just based on your hypothesis, if he's died 4,000 times then I would say that the odds are probably strong. Yeah. And you know, But it's a question I can't answer. And I think time will tell."

Westworld premieres on HBO on March 15th.

