Lizzie McGuire: Hilary Duff Seemingly Confirms She Won't Do PG-Rated Series on Disney+

The long-awaited Lizzie McGuire sequel has been in a holding pattern since production ceased earlier this year due to creative differences. After a sizzling report popped up earlier this week detailing said differences, series star Hilary Duff has taken to Instagram to share her first thought on the matter, seemingly confirming she has no desire to continue with the series in its current form on Disney+. Duff's statements seem in line with what former showrunner Terri Minsky wanted to do with the show, adapting Lizzie McGuire and her supporting cast for a new age.

"Was incredibly excited to launch "Lizzie on D+ and my passion remains!" Duff writes. "However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limited the realities of a 30 year old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."

The actor adds, "It's important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen / teenage navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable. It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again."

View this post on Instagram Lizzie McGuire A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Feb 28, 2020 at 4:52pm PST

The relaunch ended up filming two episodes prior to coming to a screeching halt as Minsky left the production. It wasn't until this week it was revealed why production stopped nor what the creative differences were.

"I am so proud of the two episodes we did," Minsky told Variety. "Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It's a wonderful thing to watch. I would love the show to exist, but ideally I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing. That's the part where I am completely in the dark. It's important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion."

All of this news has surfaced after Disney decided to move the television version of Love, Simon from Disney+ to Hulu due to scenes within the show being deemed not "family-friendly," by the House of Mouse.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.